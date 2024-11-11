Sometimes, it’s nice to know how windy it is outside. Knowing the direction of the wind can be a plus, too. To that end, [Sebastian Sokołowski] built himself an unusual anemometer—a wind gauge—to feed into his smart home system.
[Sebastian’s] build is able to tell both wind speed and direction—and with no moving parts! Sort of, anyway. That makes the design altogether different from the usual cup type anemometers with wind vanes that you might be used to seeing on home weather stations. [Sebastian] wanted to go a different route—he wanted a sensor that wouldn’t be so subject to physical wear over time.
The build relies on strain gauges. Basically, [Sebastian] 3D printed a sail-like structure that will flex under the influence of the wind. With multiple strain gauges mounted on the structure, it’s possible to determine the strength of the wind making it flex and in what direction. [Sebastian] explains how this is achieved, particularly involving the way the device compensates for typical expansion and contraction due to temperature changes.
It’s a really unique way to measure wind speed and direction; we’d love to learn more about how it performs in terms of precision, accuracy, and longevity—particularly with regards to regular mechanical and ultrasonic designs. We’ll be keeping a close eye on [Sebastian’s] work going forward. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “Making A Unique Type Of Wind Gauge For Home Assistant Use”
A pal of mine at Cornell pondered doing that exact same thing years ago. The issues with that are the strain gauges and the elastic material they need to be mounted on to measure very small amounts of strain. You may think of something like a spaceball 3D mouse, and yes, that works under the same principal, but the thing with the space mouse is that all of it’s measurements can be relative and not absolute. If the strain gauge output drifts a bit with temperature or the elastic degrades a little bit, it does not matter. It can just take the readings it is getting when it turns on and consider that zero.
Strain gauges are deceptively hard to work with beasts. It is usually just a bridge type circuit but the connection to the gauge can take up to 5 wires to eliminate most connection errors, that gets to be more important when the gauge is remote, but it is worth mentioning. They also respond to temperature effects so you often times have to use another one to compensate for that. If you take a modern load cell apart you will see that it has a lot more than one simple strain gauge.
We pondered the whole idea and came away thinking that between the material properties changing with temperature and degrading over time, and the very low signals and other assorted issues with strain gauges, that it probably would not remain accurate for long out in the real world, and a traditional anemometer with one moving part and a magnet and hall effect switch would hold up better. Not seem as high tech but hold up better. We had a weather station from the 70’s that was still going 24/7 in the 2000’s when I left. I think 30 years is an acceptable service life, and it was not dead when I left.
Without any moving parts?
How the strain gauges measure if it isn’t moving?
