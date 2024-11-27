FLOSS Weekly Episode 811: Elixir & Nerves – Real Embedded Linux

This week, Jonathan Bennett and Lars Wikman chat about Elixir and Nerves — a modern language that’s a take on Erlang, and an embedded Linux approach for running Elixir code on devices.
- https://underjord.io
- https://elixir-lang.org/
- https://nerves-project.org/
- Introducing Elixir and the ecosystem from Oredev 2023
- Introducing Nerves from Oredev 2024 (just released)
- The Soul of Erlang & Elixir, by Sasa Juric
Subscribe to catch the show live, and come to Hackaday for the rest of the story!
Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show Right on our YouTube Channel? Have someone you’d like us to interview? Let us know, or contact the guest and have them contact us! Take a look at the schedule here.
Direct Download in DRM-free MP3.
If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.
Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)