Building The Spectacular Fibonacci128 Simple Add-On

This year, we not only challenged Supercon attendees to come up with their own Simple Add-Ons (SAOs) for the badge, but to push the envelope on how the modular bits of flair work. Historically, most SAOs were little more than artistically arranged LEDs, but we wanted to see what folks could do if they embraced the largely unused I2C capability of the spec.

[Squidgeefish] clearly understood the assignment. This first-time attendee arrived in Pasadena with an SAO that was hard to miss…literally. Looking directly at the shockingly bright 128 RGB LED array packed onto the one-inch diameter PCB was an experience that would stay with you for quite some time (ask us how we know). With the “artistically arranged LEDs” aspect of the nominal SAO handled nicely, the extra work was put into the design so that the CPU could control the LED array via simple I2C commands.

Now that the dust has settled after Supercon, [Squidgeefish] took the time to write up the experience of designing and producing this gorgeous specimen for our reading pleasure. It’s a fascinating account that starts with a hat tip towards the work of [Jason Coon], specifically the Fibonacci series of densely-packed RGB art pieces. The goal was to recreate the design of the 128 LED model in SAO form, but without the design files for the original hardware, that meant spending some quality time with KiCad’s image import feature.

He designed the LED array for assembly at a board house for obvious reasons, but hand soldering was the order of the day for the SOIC-8 microcontroller, capacitors, and SAO header on the reverse side. Speaking of the MCU, [Squidgeefish] went though a couple of possible suspects before settling on the STM8S001J3, and all the code necessary to drive the LEDs and communicate with the badge over I2C are available should you consider a similar project.

Now technically, the SAO was done at this point, but in testing it out on the Vectorscope badge from Supercon 2023, a problem appeared. It turns out that whatever yahoos came up with that design pulled the power for the SAO port right off of the batteries instead of utilizing the boost converter built-in to the Pi Pico. The end result is that, you never get a true 3.3 V. Also, the voltage that the SAO does get tends to drop quickly — leading to all sorts of unexpected issues.

To solve the problem, [Squidgeefish] came up with a clever boost converter “backpack” PCB that attaches to the rear of the completed SAO. This board intercepts the connection to the badge, and takes whatever voltage is coming across the line and steps it up to the 5 V that the LEDs are actually designed for.

Of course, the irony is that since the 2024 Supercon badge actually did use the boost circuitry of the Pico to provide a true 3.3 V on the SAO connector, this modification wasn’t strictly necessary. But we still love the idea of an add-on for the add-on.

The entire write-up is a fantastic read, and serves as a perfect example of why creating your own Simple Add-On can be so rewarding…and challenging. From adding contingency hardware to deal with badges that don’t obey the spec to figuring out how to produce low-cost packaging on short notice, the production of a decent number of SAOs for the purposes of distribution is a great way to peek out from your comfort zone.