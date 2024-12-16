Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The Curvy Centerfold

What do you get when you combine a Raspberry Pi 4B, a Kaypro keyboard, and a 9″ Apple ], you get the coolest AVR development workstation I’ve seen in a while.

As you may have guessed, I really dig the looks of this thing. The paint job on the display is great, but the stripes on the keyboard and badging on are on another level. Be sure to check out the entire gallery on this one.

About that keyboard — [John] started this project with two incomplete keyboards that each had a couple of broken switches. Since the two keyboards were compliments of each other parts-wise, they made a great pair, and [John] only had to swap out three switches to get it up and clacking.

In order to make it work with the Pi, [John] wrote a user-mode serial driver that uses the uinput kernel module to inject key events to the kernel. But he didn’t stop there.

Although the Pi supports composite video out, the OS doesn’t provide any way to turn off the chroma color signal that’s modulated on top of the basic monochrome NTSC signal, which makes the picture look terrible. To fix that, he wrote a command-line app that sets up the video controller to properly display a monochrome NTSC signal. Happy AVRing on your amazing setup, [John]!

Check Out This Refreshingly Small Keyboard

Usually when we see keyboards this small, they have tiny keys that are fully intended for thumb presses and thumb presses only. But what about something ultra-portable that has full-size keys?

Although it might be hard to believe, [AnnaRooks] only uses about 20 of the 24 keys that make up this mint tin keyboard. She has a keymap for typing, gaming, and Diablo II.

Personally, and my feelings about layers aside, I don’t think I could use a keyboard without thumb clusters at this point. Although you know what? It would make a great traveling macropad.

The Centerfold: A Close Look At Force Curves

Well, boys and girls, we’ve got a smart beauty this time around. This here is an industrial key switch force tester. [ThereminGoat] is gonna tell you all about force curves and how to read them.

What even is a force curve, and why is it so important? It refers to the graphical representation of the force required to press a key to the actuation point (y) versus the distance traveled during the press (x). So, it’s only critical to evaluating key switch performance. Key points along the force curve include the starting force, the actuation point, the tactile bump if present, the bottom-out force, and the return curve.

So, why does it actually matter? Force curves help us understand how light or heavy a switch feels, the actuation behavior, and help with customization. I’ll let [ThereminGoat] take it from here.

Historical Clackers: My IBM Wheelwriter 5

You know, I kind of can’t believe that I’ve now gone 47 Keebins without spotlighting my daily driver, which takes up most of my second desk. She may not look like much, but she types like the wind, and has that legendary buckling-spring keyboard to boot.

Sure, the Selectrics get all the love, and rightfully so. But if you actually want to use a typewriter day in and day out, you really can’t beat its successor, the Wheelwriter. IBM produced these machines from 1984 to 1991, and Lexmark took over, cranking them out until 2001. Mine shows an install date of 4/22/85.

The Wheelwriter was IBM’s first daisy wheel typewriter, which replaced the golf ball type element that signified the Selectric. Arguably even easier to swap than the golf ball, these slim cartridges lay flat for easy storage.

Whereas the Selectric used a mainspring and an escapement like traditional machines, the Wheelwriter has a stepper motor that moves the print head and a solenoid that strikes the daisy wheel against the paper. It makes a delightfully frightening noise on startup as it tests the stepper and solenoid and spins the daisy wheel with alarming swiftness. I love this machine!

ICYMI: Updated Mouse Ring Now Uses Joystick

Are you tired of traditional mouse and keyboard input, even though you’ve got a sweet ergo split and a trackball? Maybe you’re just looking to enhance your VR setup. Whatever you’re into, consider building [rafgaj78]’s Mouse Ring.

As you might be able to discern from the picture, this baby is based on the Seeed Xiao nRF52840 and uses a tiny battery pack. This is version two of the ring mouse, so if you prefer buttons to a joystick, then the first iteration may be more your style. Keep in mind that version two is easier to assemble and comes in more ring sizes.

There are two modes to this mouse ring. In the first mode, the joystick does left and right mouse click and wheel up-down, and pushing will wake it from deep sleep. In the second mode, the joystick acts as the mouse pointer, and you push down to left click.

I love the elegant design of the ring itself, and it looks great in yellow. Hmm, maybe I need one of these…

