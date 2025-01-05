16-bit Linux-like Goodness

We see many 16-bit retrocomputers around here based on Intel and Intel-like chips such as the 8086, 8088, V20, and similar. While they don’t seem very powerful by today’s standards, they were perfectly capable machines and, thanks to Elks (Embeddedable Linux Kernel Subset), you can run something fairly Linux-like on these devices.
The requirements are light: 512K of RAM is desirable, but you can do something with 256K. If you have ROM, you can even get by with 128K. Most importantly, the system doesn’t require a memory management unit to remap memory like many operating systems.
The project has been around for a bit, but has had some recent updates both for the runtime and the build system. For example, you can now build under WSL or using the Open Watcom C compiler. Executables are now compressed, and there’s a new cache system. The kernel and standard library no longer use long division, to improve perfomance.
If you want to try the system, you can boot it in an emulator on your browser. Just log in as “root.” There’s even a fake serial port available. Plus you can play Adventure. Or Doom.
We’ve seen Elks in some very strange places. Really strange.
You can also play a simple graphical Tetris clone. The command to start it is ‘nxtetris’. Press N to start a new game, Q to quit, P to pause, C to continue, S/D to rotate the piece, J/K to move it left and right, and space to drop it.
My claim to fame: I wrote nxtetris about 25 years ago.
Alex that’s awesome, and exactly the kind of stuff I come to Hackaday to see. Going to fire this up in a browser to try nxtetris
ELKS deserves an own tag.
UX [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User_experience] of ~all LinuxS poor?
UX of Ubuntu good?
This is a cute tech demo. Thumbs up!
However, let’s keep in mind that DOS platform had EMS support and that applications and certain games could access up to 32 MB of RAM via LIM 4 specification.
With typical Expanded Memory boards from the 1980s having an average memory expansion of 512KB to 2MB.
This is no complaint, just a reminder. In these modern days it’s easy to forget that these PCs were no toys in their own time and that their users had standards, too.
Especially the NEC V series chips (see V41/V51 and V33) and late Turbo XT chipsets had MMU features built-in, which often were used for providing EMS.
Also notable in this context might be Eumel, an early, very sophisticated multi-platform OS for 8- and 16-Bit computers.
It had existed long before Linux was even a distant thought in the mind of its creator.
There’s also a free version for PC/XT/AT available.
https://6xq.net/eumel/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eumel
