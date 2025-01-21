One of the best things about adulthood is that finally we get to, in most cases, afford ourselves the things that our parents couldn’t (or just didn’t for whatever reason). When [Yakroo108] was a child, Walkmans were expensive gadgets that were out of reach of the family purse. But today, we can approximate these magical music machines ourselves with off-the-shelf hardware.
Besides the cyberpunk aesthetic, the main attraction here is the UNIHIKER Linux board running the show. After that, it’s probably a tie between that giant mystery knob and the super-cool GUI made with Tkinter.
We also like the fact that there are two displays: the smaller one on the SSD1306 OLED handles the less exciting stuff like the volume level and the current time, so that the main UNIHIKER screen can have all the equalizer/cyberpunk fun.
Speaking of, this user-friendly GUI shows play/stop buttons and next buttons, but it looks like there’s no easy way to get to the previous track. To each their own, we suppose. Everything is enclosed in a brick-like 3D-printed enclosure that mimics early Walkmans with orange foam headphones.
2 thoughts on “Cyber Walkman Does It In Style”
Entire ARM SoC running Linux just to play songs? In late 2000s I could buy $15 mp3 player based on 8051 and it worked for hours on a single AAA battery or NiMH cell.
I had one of those too. Let’s set expectations aside a bit and think about the practical aspects of that though. How many engineers do you think it took to make that product? How much time?
This person pulled off what 15 years ago seemed like a mostly unlikely task for an individual to do. I’m guessing but it probably only took them a couple of days by themselves to do it too. This thing has lots of other features compared too what you and I used to play music from.
Look at the thing. What does that knob do? A secondary touch screen volume control. This both fun and awesome. I wonder if you could play a game on it like the later gen. ipods.
