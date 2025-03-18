Here’s the thing about coding. When you’re working on embedded projects, it’s quite easy to run into hardware limitations, and quite suddenly, too. You find yourself desperately trying to find a way to speed things up, only… there are no clock cycles to spare. It’s at this point that you might reach for the magic of direct memory access (DMA). [Larry] is here to advocate for its use.
DMA isn’t just for the embedded world; it was once a big deal on computers, too. It’s just rarer these days due to security concerns and all that. Whichever platform you’re on, though, it’s a valuable tool to have in your arsenal. As [Larry] explains, DMA is a great way to move data from memory location to memory location, or from memory to peripherals and back, without involving the CPU. Basically, a special subsystem handles trucking data from A to B while the CPU gets on with whatever other calculations it had to do. It’s often a little more complicated in practice, but that’s what [Larry] takes pleasure in explaining.
Indeed, back before I was a Hackaday writer, I was no stranger to DMA techniques myself—and I got my project published here! I put it to good use in speeding up an LCD library for the Arduino Due. It was the perfect application for DMA—my main code could handle updating the graphics buffer as needed, while the DMA subsystem handled trucking the buffer out to the LCD quicksmart.
If you’re struggling with updating a screen or LED strings, or you need to do something fancy with sound, DMA might just be the ticket. Meanwhile, if you’ve got your own speedy DMA tricks up your sleeve, don’t hesitate to let us know!
7 thoughts on “Speeding Up Your Projects With Direct Memory Access”
Ex-Amiga coder here. DMA, you say? That brings back some memories. Can we talk about the copper and the blitter, too? As you allude, the words “DMA” and “security” don’t co-exist entirely happily, but then, the Amiga had pretty much zilch in the way of memory protection anyway.
Ah, a more trusting era!
You needed a floppy to get a virus.
And you never got a virus if you kept a condom on the floppy.
Don’t know what you’re talking about DMA being a security issue. External forewire/thunderbolt/USB4 devices with unrestricted access to memory before the advent of IOMMUs? Sure. But DMA has been indispensable for decades. Hell, the linux kernel community just had a massive spat over bindings for the DMA subsystem’s in-kernel API. And it’s now becoming increasingly common to see new applications for DMA, such as from device to device like from a network card directly into the VRAM of a GPU, with no system ram involved. Normally system RAM has been either the source or destinations of a DMA transfer.
In general, direct access to anything is bound to cause some opportunity for exploitation. Security IS controlling access. It’s a tradeoff made after weighing risk and reward, which was a different calculus back in the day
Yeah, I just about spat out my coffee when I saw “rarer these days.” Um. No. Not even remotely close. The exact opposite, in fact.
There are only two ways to transfer data from a device to memory: either the CPU does it, or the device does it itself. If the CPU does it, it’s usually been called PIO or programmed I/O, and if the device does it, it’s direct memory access, or DMA.
The goal of a modern computer design is to have virtually nothing be PIO, because PIO is terrible since – at least for reads – it slows down the CPU to the speed of the peripheral, and the CPU is the fastest thing in the system and is busy.
DMA is so ubiquitous it’s possible the author thought it was ‘rare’ because it’s everywhere. You don’t have “dedicated DMA channels” because everything has DMA modes. Devices generally have a tiny set of registers and then a bunch of places for you to write DMA descriptors that hand them large regions of memory to dump data into.
Heck, the entirety of message-signaled interrupts on devices (where instead of asserting just a physical line you get a message from a device when something happens) is DMA. That’s how it works.
I dont most modern people care as they will use a pico and python just to blink an LED
