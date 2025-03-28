Math, Optimized: Sweden’s Maximal Multi-Divi

Back in the early 1900s, before calculators lived in our pockets, crunching numbers was painstaking work. Adding machines existed, but they weren’t exactly convenient nor cheap. Enter Vilin Vinson and his Maximal Multi-Divi, a massive multiplication and division table that turned math into an industrialized process. Originally published in Sweden in the 1910’s, and refined over decades, his book was more than a reference. It was a modular calculating instrument, optimized for speed and efficiency. In this video, [Chris Staeker] tells all about this fascinating relic.
What makes the Multi-Divi special isn’t just its sheer size – handling up to 9995 × 995 multiplications – but its clever design. Vinson formatted the book like a machine, with modular sections that could be swapped out for different models. If you needed an expanded range, you could just swap in an extra 200 pages. To sell it internationally, just replace the insert – no translation needed. The book itself contains zero words, only numbers. Even the marketing pushed this as a serious calculating device, rather than just another dusty math bible.
While pinwheel machines and comptometers were available at the time, they required training and upkeep. The Multi-Divi, in contrast, required zero learning curve – just look up the numbers for instant result. And it wasn’t just multiplication: the book also handled division in reverse, plus compound interest, square roots, and even amortizations. Vinson effectively created a pre-digital computing tool, a kind of pocket calculator on steroids (if pockets were the size of briefcases).
Of course, no self-respecting hacker would take claims of ‘the greatest invention ever’ at face value. Vinson’s marketing, while grandiose, wasn’t entirely wrong – the Multi-Divi outpaced mechanical calculators in speed tests. And if you’re feeling adventurous, [Chris Staeker] has scanned the entire book, so you can try it yourself. Take a look at the full video here and see how it stacks up against your favorite retro calculators!
4 thoughts on “Math, Optimized: Sweden’s Maximal Multi-Divi”
“Vilin Vinson”? It says “Wilken Wilkenson”, legibly, right there in the article’s header image.
In fact, the only search result for “Vilin Vinson” online is this specific article.
I could understand if it was an anglicization of a name that comes from a language which doesn’t use the Latin alphabet, but Wilkin’s name doesn’t even use ÅÄÖ. Come on, now.
He was Swedish, so you would expect the Ws to be a voiced V sound and the Ks would most likely be an unvoiced sound I cannot adequately render, something but csh-ish. You evidently expect the latin alphabet to be voiced the same your langauge, so maybe you thought Sven’s name was Goran rather than Yoehran. Each to their own.
Except you wouldn’t expect the Ks to be pronounced like that if you actually knew the first thing about the Swedish language.
The pronunciation of K is highly dependent on the grapheme and even the word. Unless you’re trying to tell me that the word for “cow” (ko) is somehow pronounced with something other than a hard ‘k’. Or the name Karl. Or the word “kung”. Or the word for “the queue”. Which is an interesting one, as whether the K is pronounced soft or hard in “kön” indicates whether it’s the definitive “the queue” or the indefinite “gender”. Oh, and the word for “shall” (ska).
And yeah, sure, I must have just had some dust in my ears when earlier this evening some colleagues and I were having some beers and toasting each other (“skål!”).
But you know what, we don’t even have to go that far. How is the K pronounced in the word for “which” – vilken – which is just one letter off from the author’s forename? I’ll give you a hint: Even the most heavily-accented backwoods old dude from Nörrland would still pronounce it with a hard K.
But what would I know? I just live here. Thanks for incorrecting me, guy.
I wonder how many errors there are in the tables of numbers!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)