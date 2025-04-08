ASCII To Mainframe

IBM mainframes are known for very unusual terminals. But IBM made many different things, including the IBM 3151 ASCII terminal, which uses a cartridge to emulate a VT220 terminal. [Norbert Keher] has one and explains in great detail how to connect it to a mainframe.

It had the 3151 personality cartridge for emulating multiple IBM and DEC terminals. However, the terminal would not start until he unplugged it. The old CRT was burned in with messages from an IBM 3745, which helped him work out some of the configuration.

If you’ve only used modern ASCII terminals, you might not realize that many terminals from IBM and other vendors used to use a block mode where the computer would dump a screen to the terminal. You could “edit” the screen (that is, fill in forms or enter lines). Then you’d send the whole screen back in one swoop. This is “block” mode, and some of the terminals the 3151 can emulate are character mode, and others are block mode, which explains its odd keyboard and commands.

[Norbert] gets the terminal running with a virtual mainframe, but along the way, he explains a lot about what’s going on. The video is about an hour long, but it is an hour well spent if you are interested in mainframe history.

Of course, you can always get the real deal to connect. If you don’t have your own virtual mainframe, you are missing out.