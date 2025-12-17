FLOSS Weekly Episode 859: OpenShot: Simple And Fast

This week Jonathan chats with Jonathan Thomas about OpenShot, the cross-platform video editor that aims to be simple to use, without sacrificing functionality. We did the video edit with OpenShot for this episode, and can confirm it gets the job done. What led to the creation of this project, and what’s the direction it’s going? Watch to find out!

