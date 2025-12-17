This week Jonathan chats with Jonathan Thomas about OpenShot, the cross-platform video editor that aims to be simple to use, without sacrificing functionality. We did the video edit with OpenShot for this episode, and can confirm it gets the job done. What led to the creation of this project, and what’s the direction it’s going? Watch to find out!
- https://github.com/OpenShot
- https://www.openshot.org/cloud-api/
- And that Computerphile video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MS7hXuO2UKE
2 thoughts on “FLOSS Weekly Episode 859: OpenShot: Simple And Fast”
Another great open source video editor is shotcut.
I’ve used kdenlive and it does everything that I need (I don’t really need that much). Just to put some AI generated video clips to a time line or edit down meeting videos. And it’s not such a resource hog as Premiere pro.
But more OSS is always better!
