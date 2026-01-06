As an electromagnetic radiation phenomenon, it’s perhaps not so surprising that light is affected by a magnetic field. This Faraday effect (FE) has been used since its discovery by [Michael Faraday] in 1845 for a wide range of applications, allowing for the manipulation of light’s polarization, something which is very useful in the field of optics, for remote sensing and spintronics. Despite this being such a well-known property of EM radiation a recent study claims to have made a new discovery here, with what they claim is about the ‘optical magnetic field’.
Their central claim is that it is not just the electrical component that contributes to the FE, but also the magnetic one, due to Zeeman energy that expresses itself from the magnetic component as a form of inverse FE. Based on their experimental findings they estimate that it contributes to the final measured FE by about 17% at a wavelength of 800 nm.
While definitely a very niche physics paper, and with no immediate implications, if independently confirmed it could deepen our understanding of the Faraday effect, and how to use it in future technologies.
2 thoughts on “Faraday Effects Emerging From The Optical Magnetic Field”
“As an electromagnetic radiation phenomenon, it’s perhaps not so surprising that light is affected by a magnetic field.” Huh, that’s news to me. Might want to read up about it a bit more.
Faraday effect (magneto-optical rotation): When polarized light passes through certain materials (e.g., glass or crystals) in a magnetic field aligned with the light’s direction, the polarization plane rotates. This is due to the magnetic field affecting the material’s electrons, causing circular birefringence (different speeds for left- and right-circularly polarized light). Recent research (as of late 2025) has shown the light’s own magnetic field also plays a subtle role, challenging 180-year-old assumptions, but the primary effect is still via the medium.
For those of you working with high voltages, the Faraday effect makes a very nice contact-less voltage measurement system.
IIRC acrylic has a fairly large Faraday effect. Run a piece of acrylic beside a high voltage conductor and shine polarized light through it – the polarization will change in proportion to the voltage in the conductor.
