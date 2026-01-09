In 1966, a mathematician named [Leo Moser] proposed what sounds like a simple problem: What’s the largest shape you can move through a 1-meter corridor with a right-angle corner? Now, Korean mathematics whiz [Baek Jin-eon] claims to have solved the problem, nearly 60 years later.
The trick is, apparently, the shape of the sofa. By 1968, [John Hammerley] introduced a shape that did better than a rectangle, and by 1992, [Joseph Gerver] proposed something shaped like a phone handset, which remains the largest anyone had found, at 2.2195 square meters.
Of course, these are mathematicians, so it isn’t solved without a proof. That’s what [Baek Jin-eon] claims to have done: proof that the [Gerver] shape is the largest possible.
We won’t pretend to understand the math in the paper, but maybe you will. In all fairness, [Baek] worked on it for seven years. We assume deflating an air sofa and then reinflating it on the other side of the bend would be considered cheating.
We love applying math to seemingly everyday problems. Like, for instance, just how fast is the post office’s eagle? Or even math of a more practical nature.
6 thoughts on “Math Breakthrough Helps Your Feng Shui”
I would simply materialize a door halfway through the hallway to move a much larger sofa.
Where was Professor Chronotis when I was moving house last year?
Pivot!
How high is the ceiling?
There has been much published about “Moving Sofa Problem”.
But, congrats to Baek Jin-eon on his massive proof.
My last move was 30 years ago and the redneck movers simply used a crow bar to remove the door frame.
Modular furniture may make a comeback.
The most challenging task I’ve ever participated in as an active (albeit only partially useful) member was getting full-sized upright piano (the ones most widespread in the US are really 2/3 uprights, shorter and lighter) down and then up flight of stairs in the USSR five-story flats. Surprisingly, it makes through with mostly no problems save for scratches and bangs it receives, and even getting through the teeny-tiny entrances was fine.
Exceptions exist though, had these been their older variants built in the 1950s, tough luck, they are smaller than that – and their entrance doors were surprisingly out of whack, only the narrow sofa kinds can slip in and out without disassembly. As far as the traveling pianos go … I haven’t seen any pianos in those kinds, and I suspect the usual way of getting them there was by hoisting through the living room’s balcony door.
Which brings my other point – things should be made easily dis-assembled for this exact scenario. IKEA furniture, here’s prime example of flat pack fitting through pretty much any door/corridor, even the old 4/5 stories USSR flats (earlier flats had 4 stories, not 5, and they were proportionally lower, too – the reason why had nothing to do with the sofas, and a lot to do with the fire escape ladders that couldn’t reach higher than that).
