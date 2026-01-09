Math Breakthrough Helps Your Feng Shui

In 1966, a mathematician named [Leo Moser] proposed what sounds like a simple problem: What’s the largest shape you can move through a 1-meter corridor with a right-angle corner? Now, Korean mathematics whiz [Baek Jin-eon] claims to have solved the problem, nearly 60 years later.

The trick is, apparently, the shape of the sofa. By 1968, [John Hammerley] introduced a shape that did better than a rectangle, and by 1992, [Joseph Gerver] proposed something shaped like a phone handset, which remains the largest anyone had found, at 2.2195 square meters.

Of course, these are mathematicians, so it isn’t solved without a proof. That’s what [Baek Jin-eon] claims to have done: proof that the [Gerver] shape is the largest possible.

We won’t pretend to understand the math in the paper, but maybe you will. In all fairness, [Baek] worked on it for seven years. We assume deflating an air sofa and then reinflating it on the other side of the bend would be considered cheating.

