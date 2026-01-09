Bose SoundTouch Smart Speakers Get An Open Source Lifeline

After initially announcing that Bose will completely turn off all ‘smart’ features in its SoundTouch series of speaker products, the company has seemingly responded to the wave of unhappy feedback with a compromise solution. Rather than the complete shutdown and cut-off that we reported on previously, Bose will now remove cloud support as its servers shut down, but the SoundTouch mobile app will get an update that gets truncated to just the local support functions. Bose also made the SoundTouch Web API documentation available as a PDF document.

The shutdown date has also been extended from the original February 18 to May 6th of this year. Although these changes mean that the mobile app can no longer use music services, features like grouping speakers and controlling playback will keep working. Features such as presets which were cloud-based will naturally stop working.

With the web API documentation made public it remains to be seen how helpful this will be. From a quick glance at the PDF documentation it appears to be a typical REST API, using HTTP on port 8090 on the SoundTouch device, with an SGML-style tag system to format messages. In so far as the community hasn’t already reverse-engineered this API it’s at least nice to have official documentation.