Inside A Sketchy Mains Voltage Touch Control Dimmer

In [Big Clive]’s recent grab bag of tat ordered from Chinese commerce platforms, there were two touch light control boxes that can turn any ungrounded conductive surface into a mains load dimmer control. Of course, the primary reason for the purchase was a teardown, and a teardown we got.

These unassuming little boxes are built around the Tontek TT6061A, listed as a ‘touch dimmer’, which uses a triac to control the output current. There are four levels, ranging from off to full brightness, before the next touch event turns the output off again.

With the output off, [Clive] measured 0.7 W power usage. After popping open the plastic enclosure, the circuitry turned out to largely follow the recommended application circuit from the datasheet — as can be seen in the above screenshot — with apparently a few cost optimizations, in the form of omitted diodes and a capacitor.

The problem with these devices is that they are only really suitable for dimming low-power resistive loads like incandescent lights, with LED lights likely requiring the unpopulated capacitor spot on the PCB to be populated to tweak the chip’s triac timing, among other changes. There are also the slight issues with no real concern with them radiating EMI, and the exciting possibility of getting shocked at mains voltage without at least a class-Y capacitor installed.

Perhaps using a capacitive touch controller instead that works through plastic, for example, isn’t such a crazy alternative here, especially since they’re not really much more expensive and less likely to shock you. Want to create your own triac designs? We have just the post to get you started.