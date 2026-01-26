Restoring A 1924 Frigidaire B-9 Refrigerator Back To Working Condition

Before the refrigerator became a normal part of any kitchen, those with enough money to throw around could get an icebox, which used melting ice to cool food and drinks in a second compartment. As refrigerators became available for sale in the 1920s, this created somewhat awkward transition models, like the 1924 Frigidaire B-9 that [David Allen] recently got offered for a restoration. This was part of the restoration of a 1926 house, which foresaw putting this venerable unit back into operation.

As [David] explains, this refrigerator was still in use until about 1970 when it broke down, and repairs proved tricky. Clearly, the fault wasn’t that severe as [David] got it working again after a number of small repairs and a lot of maintenance. The running unit with its basic elements can be seen purring away in the completion video, with the journey to get there covered in a video series starting with the first episode.

What’s fascinating is that during this aforementioned transition period, the vapor compression electric cooling system was an optional extra, meaning that the basic layout is still that of an icebox. Correspondingly, instead of ice in the ice compartment, you find the low-side float evaporator, with the basement section containing the condensing unit, motor, and compressor. The temperature sensor is also a miracle of simplicity, using bellows that respond to the temperature and thus volume of the evaporator coolant, which trigger a switch that turns on the compressor.

Despite a hundred years having passed since this refrigerator was constructed, at its core it works exactly the same as the unit we have in our kitchens today, albeit with higher efficiency, more electronics, and with the sulfur dioxide refrigerant replaced with something less toxic to us humans.