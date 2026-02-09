Lessons Learned After A Head-First Dive Into Hardware Manufacturing

Sometimes you just know that you have the best ever idea for a hardware product, to the point that you’re willing to quit your job and make said product a reality. If only you can get the product and its brilliance to people, it would really brighten up their lives. This was the starry-eyed vision that [Simon Berens] started out with in January of 2025, when he set up a Kickstarter campaign for the World’s Brightest Lamp.
At 50,000 lumens this LED-based lamp would indeed bring the Sun into one’s home, and crowdfunding money poured in, leaving [Simon] scrambling to get the first five-hundred units manufactured. Since it was ‘just a lamp’, how hard could it possibly be? As it turns out, ‘design for manufacturing’ isn’t just a catchy phrase, but the harsh reality of where countless well-intended designs go to die.
The first scramble was to raise the lumens output from the prototype’s 39K to a slight overshot at 60K, after which a Chinese manufacturer was handed the design files. This manufacturer had to create among other things the die casting molds for the heatsinks before production could even commence. Along with the horror show of massive US import taxes suddenly appearing in April, [Simon] noticed during his visit to the Chinese factory that due to miscommunication the heatsink was completely wrong.
Months of communication and repeated trips to the factory follow after this, but then the first units ship out, only for users to start reporting issues with the control knobs ‘scraping’. This was due to an issue with tolerances not being marked in the CNC drawings. Fortunately the factory was able to rework this issue within a few days, only for users to then report issues with the internal cable length, also due to this not having been specified explicitly.
All of these issues are very common in manufacturing, and as [Simon] learned the hard way, it’s crucial to do as much planning and communication with the manufacturer and suppliers beforehand. It’s also crucial to specify every single part of the design, down to the last millimeter of length, thickness, diameter, tolerance and powder coating layers, along with colors, materials, etc. ad nauseam. It’s hard to add too many details to design files, but very easy to specify too little.
Ultimately a lot of things did go right for [Simon], making it a successful crowdfunding campaign, but there were absolutely many things that could have saved him a lot of time, effort, lost sleep, and general stress.
Thanks to [Nevyn] for the tip.
4 thoughts on “Lessons Learned After A Head-First Dive Into Hardware Manufacturing”
there is a reason i only use local european suppliers: chinese ones never say no, even if they should. nor do they raise an alarm if something seems off.
Beware, many “local” shops often just middlemen for Chinese suppliers. You give them your design files, they forward them to a factory in China who actually makes the parts. And you get the privilege of paying them a nice 10% fee on top of the manufacturing costs.
Chinese hate saying no, but they also appreciate good documentation. So 9/10 if your documentation is good, you’ll get the parts without any problems.
Seems like that’s a lesson. Specify everything otherwise the factory won’t have time to design what you didn’t.
I think the other lesson here is to do a preproduction batch and test. I see some blame on the manufacturer here and some of this seems like someone needed to save some money and possibly cut an important step out of the production process.
Finding shops that can manufacture goods outside of Asia for a price that is saleable is brutal. I remember getting quotes from machine shops for an idea I had… It was about 50x above business reality with slow unguaranteed supply. Things are different now, and regional, but physical products are hard to pull off if you avoid the world leaders at making them.
“It’s hard to add too many details to design files”
IME it’s actually easy to add too many details that cause the price to soar or critical specs to be overlooked in a confusing mess of a drawing. Not as easy as underspecifying details, but still pretty easy. Finding the balance is an essential part of the art of engineering products.
I have rescued many projects by simplifying the documentation for projects my employer originally contracted out to consultants who added too many details.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)