While you may have never heard of TAT-8, there is a good chance you sent some data through it. TAT-8 was the 8th transatlantic communications cable and the first transatlantic fiber-optic cable, carrying 560 Mbit/s on two fibers between Tuckerton, New Jersey, and, thanks to an underwater splitting device, Widemouth Bay, England, and Penmarch, France. Construction of the cable began in 1998. Later that year, the first call, made by [Issac Asimov] took place. The cable was retired in 2002. Now, Subsea Environmental Services is recovering the cable for recycling.
The 6,000 km cable was built by a consortium of companies including AT&T, France Télécom, and British Telecom. The 1.3 micron fiber used special optical repeaters about 40 km apart and cost about $335 million (just shy of a billion dollars today). Designers were optimistic, with some claiming the cable would end the need for future cables or, at least, that the cable would not reach capacity for ten years or more. In reality, the cable was saturated within 18 months. Turns out, the equivalent of 40,000 phone lines wasn’t enough.
In all fairness, the saturation might have been difficult to predict, but it may also have been hastened by the cable itself. In 1989, IBM funded a dedicated T1 link between CERN and Cornell University. Ten months later, [Tim Berners Lee] would use this link to demonstrate his new development: The World Wide Web.
According to Subsea Environmental Services, the cable still looked new after lying on the seabed for four decades. We’ve looked at the tech behind these undersea cables before. Not to mention the history behind the TAT cables.
4 thoughts on “TAT-8 — The First Transatlantic Fiber — Rises Again”
Wait…how could Isaac Asimov have made the first call in 1988 when he died in 1992?
I meant 1998.
Because it was built in 1988. These editors are almost as bad as Slashdot. I will be demanding a refund soon.
Wow, the lengths meth heads will go to get a bit of copper…
But seriously, how can the recovery of a bit of scrap cable be worth the effort? Mostly polyethylene and steel, a bit of copper, and some threads of glass.
It’s probably around 10 000 tons of material, which is admittedly a bit mind-boggling. But even at premium scrap prices of $1000/t that’s only $10M.
That will need roughly ten one-month sorties of the MV Maasvliet that’s being used, recovering a thousand tons per trip. I have no idea what the operating cost of that boat is (but 7 crew members and 700 kW of diesel – do your own arithmetic), but it’s easy to imagine how you can eat up that amount of cash pretty quick on-water.
