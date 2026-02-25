One of the more promising 3D printing technologies that hasn’t quite yet had its spotlight is volumetric 3D printing. Researchers from the Department of Automation, Tsinghua University, have developed a new method that uses a high-speed periscope instead of rotating the printing volume — resulting in print times of less than one second.
Normal volumetric printing uses a rotating volume of photosensitive resin to print nearly any geometry desired. However, this method presents issues when printing at high speeds. If you rapidly rotate a liquid, it won’t exactly stay still. So why not rotate the projector itself? This change also allows the use of less viscous resins, which is particularly useful if you want to pump fluid around.
Why would you want to pump around liquid? Scalability of course! Printing in seconds while pumping the results into a collection vessel would allow for mass production more flexible than traditional ejection methods. The researchers manage to keep quality high with some fancy algorithmic correction, which allows for accuracy on the scale of μm.
While this technology still doesn’t find a common space among average hobbyists, this may soon change…especially with these mass manufacturing capabilities. For similar volumetric printing capabilities, check out xolography.
3 thoughts on “Sub-Second Volumetric 3D Printing”
Probably could have used a bit more detail from the abstract.
You know, just a bit…
“that hasn’t quite yet had its spotlight”
I was looking for 3d printing services that could do volumetric printing not a year ago. You know you’re doomed when google gives no results except research papers and medical equipment so rare they not only have no price tag but no manufacturer sources to reach out to and be laughed at for even asking :/
The first time I saw these volumetric systems I wondered why they were rotating the vat.
While I get that DMDs are more readily available, I cant help but think a Grating Light Valve would be a better fit for this application. It would be computationally simpler with a single scan line. Additional, The highest native resolution DLPs are available in today is 2716 x 1528 with anything higher being a pixel shifting trick. while Silicon Light Machine’s GLV G8192 has 8192 elements in a column with a refresh rate of 125khz.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)