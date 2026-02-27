Although not as reviled as the sound of nails on chalkboard, the sound of adhesive tape being peeled is quite probably at least as distinctive. With every millimeter of the tape’s removal from the roll sounding like it’s screaming in protest, it has led some to wonder just why this process is noisy enough to be heard from across an open-plan office. Recently [Er Qiang Li] et al. had their paper on a likely theory published in Physical Review E, in which they examine the supersonic air pulses at the core of this phenomenon.
Using rolls of adhesive tape and two microphones synchronized with two high-speed cameras in a Schlieren imaging setup, they gathered experimental data of this stick-slip mechanism. Incidentally, in addition to this auditory effect, adhesive tape is also known for the triboluminescence effect, as well as the generating of X-rays, making them quite the source of scientific demonstrations, even when they’re not also being used to create graphene with.
What they deduced from the recorded data was that the transverse fractures that suddenly appear after the extended stick phase hold a vacuum until they reach the end of the fracture during the brief slip phase, at which point the vacuum collapses very suddenly. This produces a pressure of 9600 Pa and clearly visible shock fronts on the Schlieren images.
Now that we know why peeling adhesive tape from its roll is so noisy, it won’t make it any more quiet, but at least we can add another fascinating science fact to its role of achievements.
4 thoughts on “Why Peeling Adhesive Tape Is So Unreasonably Noisy”
There’s a neighborhood in Shenzhen, China, where all the shipping outfits are. If you’re on that street at the end if the day when all of the orders are going out, the crackle of shipping tape is -really- loud.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpiFLhsU34w
(minor league baseball bubble wrap popping record)
Possibly already covered here years ago but, sellotape also makes xrays when peeled under a vacuum.
That’s also probably the tape being referred to. Packing tape, sellotape etc etc is all the same thing (though the width may vary)
