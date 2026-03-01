Turning A Cast-Iron Radiator Into A Water-Cooled PC

Water-cooled PCs generally have in common that there’s a radiator somewhere in the loop, yet nobody said that you can’t build the PCB into the radiator. Something like a genuine Victorian-era cast-iron radiator, for example. For the folk over at [Billet Labs], this is just your typical project, of course, even if it took a solid three months to make it all work.

Their previous project was also a water-cooled PC, but in the form of a steampunk-esque wall-mounted installation. What differentiates this new build is that it’s trying to be more of a sleeper PC, as long as you ignore some copper tubing and the like running around the outside of this vintage radiator.

Of course, by using a vintage cast-iron radiator like this, you’re also dealing with all the disadvantages of cast-iron, such as the countless impurities in the metal and the immense weight. With water in the loop, the entire build comes in at about 99 kilograms, and cleaning the radiator of particulates released inside it — including rust — was a challenge.

With the amount of water inside the loop, it was little surprise that even a computer stress test only raised the water temperature by two degreehttps://hackaday.com/2025/12/26/pc-watercooling-uses-everything-but-cnc-machining/s, but the main takeaway from the project was that cast-iron in a water loop is a pain, even with a galvanic corrosion inhibitor. For this reason, the video’s comment section mentioned [gsuberland], for example, mentioning chemical passivation, referencing steel sanitary pipes, and the formation of a nitride layer.

Maybe using a more modern, pure steel radiator would be easier here for that reason, but we can only admire [Billet Labs] for persevering with this project. As a bonus, this is also pretty much a guaranteed theft-proof PC, as even his massive new TV and sound setup weigh less combined, and are probably infinitely more portable. Or, you could choose to go ultra-modern for a futuristic look instead.