LED Printers: The Quiet Achievers You May Not Have Heard Of

Many different types of printers have entered the market over the years. Most of us are intimately familiar with the common inkjet and laser, both of which can be found in homes and offices all over the world. Then there are those old dot matrix printers that were so noisy in use, thermal printers, and even solid ink printers that occupied a weird niche for a time.

However, very little attention is ever paid to the LED printer. They’re not actually that uncommon, and they work in a very familiar way. It’s just that because these printers are so similar to an existing technology, they largely escaped any real notability in the marketplace. Let’s explore the inner workings of the printer tech that the world forgot.

Blinding Lights

To understand the LED printer, it helps to first understand the laser printer, and before that, the photocopier. Indeed, it was the latter technology that spawned the xerographic process that underpins all three machines.

Xerography is a compound word, from the Greek words xeros (dry) and graphia (writing). It’s where the Xerox company earned its name, and the process is at the heart of the photocopier. In the modern form we’re all familiar with, a photocopier relies on the use of a cylindrical drum, coated in a photoconductive material. This drum can be given an electrostatic charge, which remains on the surface when in darkness, but is conducted away when exposed to light. In a photocopier, the drum is exposed to light from a scanning lamp passing over a document. Where the document has light sections, the charges on the drum are conducted away, and where there are dark sections, the charge remains. The drum is then exposed to tiny particles of toner, which are attracted to the charged areas on the drum. A corona wire is then used to generate an opposite charge to that of the toner, pulling it off the drum and onto a piece of paper to replicate the original document. It’s then merely a matter of heating the paper to fuse the toner in place by melting it, and then the completed document is fed out of the photocopier. It’s this final step that gives fresh photocopies their characteristic warm feel and mild plasticky smell.

It wasn’t long before the xerography process was applied beyond mere photocopies. Xerox engineer Gary Starkweather realized in 1969 that a scanning laser beam could be used to draw directly on to the drum in place of the scanning lamp of a photocopier. A few years later, this led to the development of a prototype which proved the concept, and by 1976, the first commercial laser printer was on the market.

These printers were prized for their high speed and initially used in data center roles, before smaller desktop-sized units reached the market in the 1980s. Laser printers vary in construction, but most use a single laser diode with a rotating mirror that scans the beam over the drum. The beam is modulated as the mirror scans and the drum rotates to only remove charges from the drum in light areas that are not to have toner deposited. For color printing, some laser printers implement multiple drums, one for each color of toner—cyan, magenta, yellow, and key (black)—with four scanning lasers required in turn. The paper is passed over each, picking up one layer of toner at a time before it’s fused into the paper to create the final image. Some printers have also added a “transfer belt” to ease registration issues in color printers, wherein the drums deliver each color of toner to a belt, and the belt then delivers the toner to the paper in one fell swoop.

Laser printers are capable, high-speed printing machines, but they are expensive and do have a lot of moving parts. Engineers at Oki eventually realized it was possible to replace the combined laser diode and spinning mirror assembly with something simpler and more solid-state. Thus was born the LED printer, first developed in 1981 and commercialized in 1986. Rather than scanning a laser beam across a cylindrical drum, the LED printer has a line array of tiny individual LEDs that remove charges from the drum instead. The printer otherwise works in pretty much exactly the same way—only the method of discharging the drum was changed.

LED printers are generally a bit cheaper to manufacture, and can sometimes print faster than comparable laser printers. In part, this is because the line array can flash a segment of the drum all at once versus a laser beam which must be scanned across it. Where laser printers routinely offer 1200 x 2400 DPI resolution, it took LED printers some time to reach the same heights, as fitting 1200 LEDs into a single inch is no mean feat. However, Oki was able to achieve this milestone by 1997, while some cheaper models sit at the 600 DPI level instead. Meanwhile, in 2024, Canon did produce a LED-type printer using OLED technology, which enabled resolutions up to 4800 x 2400 DPI. The higher light emitter density possible with OLED technology allowed this leap forward.

Notably, most color LED printers tend to use a transfer belt setup, in which each LED/drum unit delivers toner to the belt which is then deposited on the paper in one pass. This is why LED printers tend to have similar print speeds for color and black-an-white use. This was an advantage over older color laser printers that didn’t use transfer belts, but instead had a color page make four separate passes over a drum, slowing printing down significantly.

Canon leveraged OLED technology to produce an LED-type printer with far superior resolution to traditional designs.

Funnily enough, some LED printers fly under the radar and are sold as “laser printers” despite not containing a laser. This is because, to the end user, the technology is not particularly different—the printers still use a charged drum for printing and still use toner to make an image. LED printers never differentiated themselves enough to make a big splash with disinterested consumers and commercial buyers who just want well-printed documents at the end of the day. LED printers mostly just look like laser printers and work similarly enough that few ever noticed the difference. Often, an LED printer will show up on e-commerce sites with “laser” scattered around the marketing copy because many understand them to be essentially the same thing from a user perspective.

LED printers are unlikely to become a household name any time soon, even if you have one in your household—if only because their close association with laser printing technology means most people never noticed they existed in the first place. In any case, next time you’re sitting at a table at your friend’s wedding with a bunch of people you’ve never met before, you now have an incredibly tedious technical lecture you can deliver to impress everybody at dinner. Spread the word about LED printers, because they’ve failed to do it themselves!