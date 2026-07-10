Documenting The IR Protocol Of The PumpSaver Plus Device

Having a pump in a remote location where you aren’t constantly monitoring it is a common scenario, which can be unfortunate when said pump runs into problems like a dry well, jammed impeller or power issues. This is where pump monitors like the older SymCom (now Littelfuse) PumpSaver Plus 233P will protect the pump if such conditions are detected. Of course, the infrared communication port on it uses an undocumented protocol that was meant to be used with a long-since discontinued handheld device. Ergo [Elizabeth Camporeale] saw fit to reverse-engineer this protocol.

In the installation manual for this device this Informer unit is briefly mentioned along with the information it will display on its screen, making it clear that it’s quite literally just there to act as a display for the information that’s constantly generated on this interface. Naturally, this is incredibly useful if you wish to tie the system into a wider monitoring and automation system.

Somewhat unusual, this IR interface on the used 233P-1.5 unit turned out to be use a 5,000 baud NRZ, MSB-first protocol, with the juicy details fully documented and a Python-based decoder implementation provided.

Naturally [Elizabeth] didn’t just reverse-engineer this for the fun of it, but also for ESPHome integration. This uses a setup as can be seen in the top image, with an ESP32-C6 module providing the processing power and Wi-Fi, with a standard phototransistor recording the data pumped out by the pump monitor.