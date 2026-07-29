FLOSS Weekly Episode 877: RCE As A Service

This week Jonathan chats with Francois Proulx about SmokedMeat! That’s the third in a trio of Open Source security tools from Boost Security, and this one is the red team tool to demonstrate vulnerabilities. Why are Continuous Integration vulnerabilities such a persistent problem, and what’s on the horizon that may help? Watch to find out!

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If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.

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Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

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