Pizza Eye Surgery Saves Hemispherical Projector

If you ever make it to DNA Pizza in San Francisco, you may feel as though you’re being watched. The Eye of the Pizza is Upon You. Or, it was, until the out-of-production and now very expensive spherical projector gave up the ghost during a power outage. It’s back, though! Thanks to proprietor [Jamie Zawinski] and some cheap, absolutely-not-supposed-to-be-in-there replacement parts.

The saga started long ago, back in 2017, when [Jamie] got ahold of a Gekkin WorldEye hemispherical projector. It looks like those were meant for the educational market, to show planets and the like, but [Jamie] instead put a big eye on it, thanks in part to work by [PaintYourDragon]. It looked great, as you can see from the demo video embedded below. There it sat, staring down patrons for nine long years, until the power company did what is known in the business as “an oopsie” and turned the WorldEye into an expensive paperweight.

Not to be deterred, [Jamie] got the cheapest projector he could find and an equally-bargain-bin fisheye lens originally meant for macro photography, and mashed them into the Gekkin case without a care for such fripperies as focal length. A little surgery later, and as [Jamie] puts it, “The Eye of Pizza is, Once Again, Upon You”. In spite of the projector being 16:9, thus not quite projecting across the whole surface of the dome and the image fuzzing a touch at the edges, the result works far better than it should for the amount of engineering that went into it. [Jamie] expects further improvements can come from tweaking the image on the software side, but it looks like the current iteration is good enough for pizza parlor decor.

We’ve featured another of [Jamie]’s hacks before, when he built a Linux payphone. Weirdly enough, this isn’t the first time the WorldEye has received a projector transplant around here.