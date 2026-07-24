Hackaday Podcast Episode 379: Driving E-ink DIY, NES On ESP, And The Other IRC

On this episode, Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi discuss their love of electronic paper, clunky cartridges, and keeping old games alive by any means possible. You’ll also hear about getting the most out of the sensors in our 3D printers, playing with X-rays at home, a ring that runs Java, and a roulette wheel that outgrew its 555 timer. Stick around to the end to learn about a different sort of IRC that’s even more niche than the one you’re probably familiar with, as well as the logistical challenges and potential benefits of catching rockets with a giant net.

Check out the links if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download in DRM-free MP3.

Episode 379 Show Notes:

News:

What’s That Sound:

We’re putting What’s That Sound on hold while we sort out new prizes. Stay tuned.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: