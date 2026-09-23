Perhaps one of the most contentious issues in 3D printing is that of supports, both because they’re an uncomfortable reminder of how gravity affects our prints and because the very idea of there being ‘one right way’ is bound to get you into some spirited discussions. That said, [Matthew Trahan] figured that neither regular grid supports nor organic tree supports are the answer here, and that the better answer is found in fins.
The problem with existing support approaches especially with FDM prints is that they can be fairly wasteful in terms of material, and they can leave serious marks on the printed object’s surface that require post-processing. These fins on the other hand are designed to require as little material as possible and snap off as cleanly as possible. The tool, developed with the assistance of Claude, can either run locally or be accessed via printfins.com.
Currently the idea is that these fins are baked directly into the STL model so that it’s a one-time thing, but it may eventually become available as a slicer plugin. The basic concept was pitched by [Slant3D], who gets credited in the video below, although in their approach they used CAD software to add the fin supports manually.
The fins are there to provide the support base, while small tines can be added to reinforce the connection to the model. These do make it it less easy to snap off with minimal scarring, of course. Conceivably these fins could be made even more light-weight by adding gaps, but that probably would add to the print time.
5 thoughts on “Forget Trees, Add Fins To Your 3D Prints Instead”
if he’d just rotate that cube til its flat, he wouldn’t need supports
haha but really that’s how i do it. sometimes it’s a struggle to design support into the object itself but i’ve never had to use support about 140 projects. knock on wood.
If your cube is decorative, then the orientation of layers is not important. But like CNC Kitchen 3D Slant (both mentioned in the video) and others showed, the object is strongest if layer lines are diagonal to the use of the object – thus printing at 45 degrees angle.
I’ve seen it long ago on both channels Matthew referenced and I’ve done thia a dozen time but always struggled to add the fins to the print for maximum strength. I’m glad someone automated it..
haha i’m not gonna say you’re wrong but if the difference between ‘strong enough’ and ‘not strong enough’ is layer line orientation then it’s not really strong enough. there is a difference but with PLA or PETG at least, it’s less than twice.
i’m saying this because i think it’s a great example of meditating on the wrong thing. printability is a huge and continuing challenge that you must always confront. getting something 1.5x as much strength per mm^2 of object by worrying about layer line orientation is absolutely optional. you can leave that step out entirely and it doesn’t affect you at all.
the thing is, if your object is only 1.5x as strong as it should be, and orientation-maxxing is enough to get it to ‘work’, that’s one of the many many signs that you should be using a different material / methodology instead (metal, wood, vitamins, etc)
if you use automatic support painting under the support painting tool in PrusaSlicer you end up with much sparser support coverage.
It wouldn’t be faster, obviously, but if it would work for resin printers, it would save quite a bit of resin, and possibly reduce the chance of the support pulling the part off the bed. Some experiments are in order…
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