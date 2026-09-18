Hackaday Podcast Episode 387: Superhuman Clocks, CAN In USB-C, And The Joys Of Bare Metal

This week, Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi start the episode off by discussing the latest CircuitPython developments before covering some impressive reverse engineering efforts, the benefits of modeling your projects in 3D, and some of the most incredible timepieces that have ever graced the pages of Hackaday.

You’ll also hear about the fascinating potential of combing 3D and UV printing, Linux on the ESP32, and a virtual TV station that pulls from the Internet Archive. The episode wraps up with a Hackaday Europe double-feature: one talk extols the virtues of keeping things simple through bare metal development, while the other covers off-world hacks and fixes that will make you want to sign up for Space Camp.

Check out the links if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download, the MP3 way.

Episode 387 Show Notes:

Mailbag:

Alex is looking for advice on getting an Air Precision APE2650 pulled from an Airbus A310 working.

Mailbag still needs intro/outro music. Anyone want to whip something up? Send it to mailbag@hackaday.com .

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