Smelting Bog Ore As It Should Be Done

Sometimes along comes a hack with a personal angle, and in a video showing Irish bog ore smelting, we find an appropriate follow up to a Hackaday expedition back in 2019. [Alec Steele] joined Irish Bloomery Iron, for a weekend with a medieval blast furnace.

Our brush with bog ore came in a trip to Hack42 in Arnhem, the Netherlands, where a team of Dutch hackers built a furnace from firebricks in an attempt to do the same thing. The Dutch attempt ended with a lot of mixed slag and very little iron, and looking at how the Irish furnace was constructed we see some clues to their success. Their air injection using a perforated sheet of clay and the air blast injected to form a venturi is particularly interesting,as is the shape of the furnace.

The iron bloom is lifted out through the top of the furnace rather than being tapped as molten iron, and we’re treated to it being worked into a usable bar of iron. Having spent a day with our Dutch friends doing the same work only to have scraps of iron, we’re mightily impressed with the results from the Irish smelters. You can visit their website at www.irishbloomeryiron.com.