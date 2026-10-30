Novelty Camera To USB Camera

The Godox C100 is a cheap camera that’s best described as a toy, its party trick being a large clear viewfinder with a head-up-display light meter. It’s by no means a high quality device, being little more than a dashcam in a fancy case, but like many others of its kind it offers opportunity for the camera hacker. [Holofermes] has one, and has given it a suite of patches that, among other things, convert it to a USB webcam and give it a Pi Zero dock.

It takes the standard firmware and adds the patches on top, so while they’re installed it can only act as USB drive and webcam, if a return to camera is desired then the original firmware must be flashed. There are some details on the hardware, such as that ti runs FreeRTOS on an Arm architecture with 16 megabytes of memory. The sensor has a 1920 by 1080 pixel resolution, which is a step up from the upscaled VGA of may such cameras.

Many novelty cameras are not as hackable as this one, which makes it interesting. We hope that more camera hackers will turn their attention to it. It’s not the first cheap camera we’ve taken a look at.