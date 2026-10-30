VR Headset Ditches The Base Stations With DIY Tracking

Those in the virtual reality scene might be interested in [Prohurtz]’s add-on for the Bigscreen Beyond VR headset. BSB-SLAM adds SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) tracking to the headset by attaching a sensor to the front of the headset, and providing the software to tie the two together. As a result, the headset can be fully tracked in 3D space with no need for external base stations. It essentially adds inside-out tracking as a DIY add-on.

Just to be clear, that doesn’t mean the headset becomes wireless. The Beyond connects to a PC, essentially acting as a display, and that part is the same. But it does mean the headset is no longer tied to having to work in a room with base stations pre-installed.

[Prohurtz]’s solution does this by adding a small off-the-shelf Xvisio XR50 board, USB cable, and 3D-printed mount to the unit. The headset works as normal, just with some extra software needed to use the sensor data in lieu of the base stations.

As far as sensors go the Xvisio XR50 is a bit spendy, but the fact that a small and lightweight SLAM sensor that’s capable of delivering positioning data suitable for tracking a headset in near real-time can be bought online and so readily adapted is pretty interesting.

[Prohurtz] got the idea working back in 2025 but it’s now at the point where one can order a part, print an adapter, and be off to the races with a software package.

This isn’t [Prohurtz]’s first time with VR hardware, either. The EyeTrackVR eye tracking add-on is also their work, combining largely off-the-shelf hardware into an effective DIY solution for VR use.