Everyone who has ever used a Nespresso or similar single-use pod system to make coffee may have noticed how much waste this produces in terms of empty capsules. A happy bit of trivia regarding these pods is that they are generally made of aluminium, and thus if you happen to have a kiln like [Shake the Future], you may get certain wild ideas involving collecting a few years worth of empty pods to create aluminium ingots and more.

The goal here is to create a Moka pot, which perhaps ironically is a stove top coffee maker that does not involve single-use waste beyond the easy-to-compost coffee grinds. Of course, the main question is how much good aluminium you can obtain from empty capsules, a question that started the process of melting them down to create those ingots and burn off plastic and other contaminants.

With only a fairly small furnace just this process took many hours for a few hundred capsules, but proved that the aluminium material seemed usable. Following this the two-part Moka pot design was printed in PLA for lost-PLA casting, creating two molds to pour fresh the molten aluminium into before combining both into the final pot.

The good news is that it does indeed work as a Moka pot after adding an off-the-shelf filter and seal. The bad news is that the cast aluminium is rather porous, with a significant amount of the water and also coffee happily leaking out of the bottom and sides in addition to fresh coffee pouring into the top section where it’s supposed to go.

Sadly this Moka pot found itself repurposed as a flower pot, but if the porosity issue can be solved it might actually prove to be a viable approach to make some rather interesting functional items made from scrap capsules.