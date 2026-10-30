In the streaming era it’s easy to forget that there’s still a lot of stuff being broadcast over the radio for anyone who cares enough to dial in their receiver. Give me an antenna big enough and a tower on which to place it, and I shall listen to the world.

Of course, so you can’t actually listen to everything being blasted out all over the planet yourself. But if you’d like to at least have a little taste, check out Impermanence Series A — a project by [Sam Scorsby] that randomly combines bits and pieces of audio pulled down from shortwave and FM broadcasts with some web streams, live microphones, and even a bit of the Internet Archive each day into a one of a kind album. We’re not sure we’d call it music, exactly. But it’s certainly fascinating to listen to, a bit like randomly spinning the dial on a planet-wide radio receiver.

[Sam] has shared the Python scripts that pull together each day’s album, and he’s not shy about the fact that the project was created with the help of artificial intelligence tools. In fact, that’s sort of the point. [Sam] puts himself somewhere in the middle when it comes to the current debate over AI, and acknowledges that while computers are good at processing raw data, it still takes a human touch to put it all into context.

So each day [Sam] will listen to the latest computer-generated album and pick his favorite tracks, and once the project has run its course, he’ll put together a human-curated “Best Of” collection. Man and machine working together, each doing what they do best.

We know something of opinionated folks on the Internet, and our experience tells us that Impermanence Series A is unlikely to change anyone’s minds when it comes to AI. But we do appreciate the thoughtful approach [Sam] has taken with the project, and look forward to hearing what he comes up with in the end.