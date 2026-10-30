Snake On A Seven-Segment Display Is Gloriously Bad

You’ve no doubt heard the saying, “If something is worth doing, it’s worth doing well.” But there’s actually a counter-perspective to this particular philosophy that says it’s also worth doing things badly, with the general idea being that even a semi-successful attempt at something is better than no attempt at all.

We’re not sure if that’s the principle [José Luis Monteiro] and his father had in mind while working on a way to play the classic Snake on a seven-segment LED display salvaged from an old DVD player, but surely the end result is the same. It’s not so much that the display isn’t a good fit for the eponymous snake, in fact, it actually makes a strange amount of sense. Each of the segments can stand in for a piece of the ever-growing serpent, and they’re already arranged in a roughly rectangular grid that makes moving around straightforward enough.

The issue is that the resolution — such as it is — of the display it pretty unforgiving for anything else. Namely, the “food” that your sake is after is naturally identical to one of its own segments, so it doesn’t take long before it’s all rather confusing visually. But in those brief opening moments, it actually works pretty well.

Even if you’re not interested in Snake, between the documentation, source code, and the video below, this project is a great primer on reverse engineering these types of displays. With a microcontroller, a datasheet, and a bit of patience, you could put together an unattractive and frustrating gameplay experience of your very own! If that’s not the dream, what is?