If you think about it, STL files are like PDF files. You usually create them using some other program, export them, and then expect them to print. But you rarely do serious editing on a PDF or an STL. But what if you don’t have anything but the STL? [The Savvy Engineer] has a method to help you if you need to reverse engineer an STL file in FreeCAD. Check it out in the video below.
The problem is, of course, that STLs are made up of numerous little triangles. The trick is to switch workbenches and create a shape from mesh. That gets you part of the way.
Once you have a shape, you can convert it to a solid. At that point, you can create a refined copy. This gives you a proper CAD file that you can export to a STEP file. From there, you can use it in FreeCAD or nearly any other CAD package you like to use.
Once you have a proper object, you can easily use it like any other solid body in your CAD program. This is one of those things you won’t need every day, but when you do need it, it’ll come in handy.
Want to up your FreeCAD game? We can help. There are other ways to hack up STL files. You can even import them into TinkerCAD to do simple things, but they still aren’t proper objects.
3 thoughts on “Reverse Engineering STL Files With FreeCAD”
One of the nice features of modern cad is that you almost automatically get a parametric part. Even if you did not intend to, you can usually go back in the parts history and adapt measurements etc.
With this route you do get a mutable object, but its measurements are still dependent on the imported object and there is no history to tweak to adjust measurements. So It barely gets above the usability of an .stl.
Almost all designed objects are made with cad nowadays: it would be nice to have an ‘importer’ that can recognize features and recreate those from basic primitives and transformations. But that would probably need a lot of AI nowadays.
Parts drafted on paper can also be perfectly recreated in CAD. Unfortunately open-source zealots, just like soviet revolutionaries like to enshittify everything in the name of GNU and RMS (who likes eating his own toenails and defending Epstein).
Usually STL’s are shared because they are easily modified. It’s not like a PDF file, it’s like a Word document. It might not be a LaTeX document, but you can easily make adjustments. I’ve seen more comments in my life about people complaining someone uploaded a STEP file and wanting STL’s than the reversed. I’ve been 3D printing for about 8 years now and I’m on my 4th printer. If you give me a STEP file I would have to google what to do with it. I recently designed the mechanism for a DIY pinball table that’s now in our pub, I make tons of one-off parts for custom motorcycles and half my house is held up by 3D printed parts. To be fair, I’m using TinkerCAD for everything and I’m trying to learn FreeCAD but the video’s I’m watching are a bit confusing.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)