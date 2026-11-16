Making A Universal, Self-Centering Tap Wrench

Although many people will just use the tap wrench that came with the tap and die set, once you get a larger shop it can be nice to not have to allocate a drawer or two just to keep track of the different tape wrenches you’ll inevitably end up collecting.

Thus, if you’re like [Inheritance Machining] you may find yourself yearning for a tap wrench that’s universal and also self-centering for that truly no fuss tapping experience. Cue the prism-based, self-adjusting tap wrench project.

After spotting a design with most of the features he was looking for by [Pferderik] on Reddit, he decided that with a few tweaks it would be perfect, though as said in the video it was already 99% of what he had in mind.

The video covers the machining of the tool from stock, including the four inserts that make up the core of the mechanism. With the single screw through one of the inserts, a user can easily adjust the size of the hole that the tap fits into.

As shown in the video, this makes for a rather smooth adjustment experience, though as [Adam Earl] in the comment section notes, it might be an idea to add a support for the adjustment screw on the other side for even more accuracy. Overall it seems like a pretty useful tool, although you may have similar concerns as with e.g. crescent wrenches – infamously known as nut rounders – if you get too much slop in the mechanism.