Some days you want to break out KiCAD and go an an epic journey of hardware hacking. Other days, you look at the myriad dev kits on the market, and one of them makes you say “I can work with that”– and the Phosphor desk gadget, by [melihkoray] and his imaginary amigo Claude, was evidently conceived on one of those days.

The only hardware here is the Waveshare ESP32-S3-Touch-LCD-3.49, which provides a beyond-ultrawide 640×172 candybar-shaped touchscreen with, well, you guessed it — an ESP32-S3, plus a few buttons and an accelerometer, all of which this project uses. Along with the almost-requisite clock, timer and weather display, there’s also an internet radio player and a handful of games. We particularly like the use of the accelerometer in the blackjack game, where you hit or sit by knocking the table.

The really eye-catching part of this project is the theme-able retro aesthetic — all screens get four art modes, ranging from VFD through Atari 6200 to C64 and Amiga-like. That said, “art” is AI-generated is surprisingly not obvious without reading the docs — it wasn’t that long ago that the very concept of pixel art gave Stable Diffusion conniptions, but here [melihkoray] has prompted decent facsimiles of the display modes of yore.

Though this project only pretends to use one, we’ve always been suckers for vaccum fluorescent displays. On the other hand, the overall form factor of the phosphor-less Phosphor reminds us of another desk display we saw a while back.