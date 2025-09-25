Hovercraft Suitcase Gives Your Luggage A Smooth Ride

1 Comment
A suitcase made of two rectangular plastic crates latched together sits prone on a concrete floor. The top shell is a beige-ish grey with a navy check and the word "JerseyMaid" on it updside down. The navy bottom crate is navy with the letters "lsen" in large cursive font ant the letters "ORATION" in smaller print below it. Much of the text is covered by a large latch and a power tool battery mount. Bright pink tape affixes a blue tarp skirt to the bottom of the hover suitcase.

The wheels on roller suitcases are one of their primary failure points. After the destruction of the wheel mount on her DIY suitcase, [Laura Kampf] wondered if it would be better to dispense with wheels altogether.

To give her suitcase a lift, [Kampf] decided to turn it into a hovercraft so it couldn’t be stopped by pavement or puddles. The first task was finding an appropriate fan, and a compact leaf blower donated it’s body to makerdom for the project. After reducing the blower to it’s constituent components and finding a secret turbo switch, work began on the momentum curtain.

“Nose-holing” the arrangement and size of the holes to pipe air through the stapled tarp and tape skirt seemed to be the bulk of the trial-and-error in this one. Based on other hovercraft designs [Kampf] found, keeping the holes near the center of the inflated portion gave better lift. In the end, the carry-on is able to lift a decent amount even on its lowest setting, resulting in a suitcase that is “not embarrassing” for travel. No word yet on what TSA thinks.

If you’re looking for another unexpected lift off, how about a full-sized flying Delorean replica? We’ve also covered some of the reasons why we don’t see more of these all terrain wonders.

One thought on “Hovercraft Suitcase Gives Your Luggage A Smooth Ride

  1. Right out of college I worked for a defense contractor, and on one part of the factory floor the company built out “mobility shelters”, essentially field-deployable repair workshops constructed inside shipping containers.

    In the factory these containers sat on these special air glide pallets. When it came time to move these 5 ton units you would drag a high volume, low pressure, compressed air line over and plug it into the pallet, and in a minute or so it would trap a very thin air cushion underneath.

    The concrete floor was polished pretty smooth and you suddenly found yourself playing a giant version of air hockey – you could shove the truck-trailer sized shelters pretty easily by simply pushing them around.

    One thing you learned early, though, is that even if those boxes had next to no friction, they still had 5 tons of inertia, and you had to plan ahead for turning and stopping.

    Report comment
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.