Swimming pools demand constant maintenance if they are to avoid becoming disgusting pools of fetid, bacterial soup. [ingTacchelli] has been working on an automation system for this very purpose.

Swimming Pool System Open (SPSO) is, as the name suggests, an open-source design for a swimming pool automation controller. It’s intended to be simple, low-cost, and easy to understand. It uses a custom board running an ESP32-S3 microcontroller to measure pH and chlorine probes to determine the state of the water, and it also monitors temperature, filter pressure, flow, and tank levels. Dosing and filtration pumps are then controlled to deliver the proper chemicals and filter the water when needed, with careful attention to safety to avoid dangerous conditions. The interface is via a 7″ Waveshare touchscreen, and the whole system can also be hooked up to Home Assistant if so desired. Files are on GitHub for those eager to dive in the deep end.

If you’re sick of manually sampling your pool water and applying the necessary chemicals, this could be a system that appeals to you. We’ve featured similar projects before, too. If you’re working on similar projects to maintain your pool, garden, fish tank, or fancy Bond-esque shark trap, don’t hesitate to notify the tipsline. We might tell the authorities about the shark thing if you’re foolish enough to do so, though.