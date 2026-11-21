Digitizing an HDMI source should in theory be straightforward, but the interfaces on offer are often disappointing. But happily there’s another way, which is to transform the HDMI into CSI as found on the camera interface for many systems-on-chip. More than one manufacturer makes silicon to do this, and the [WarpKVM] folks have released one using a part from Rockchip. In fact, given that different SBCs have varying connectors, they’ve released three versions of the same board, all under the CERN OHL.

The three boards are tailored for the Luckfox Aura, Raspberry Pi 4 and CM4, and Firefly ROC-RK3576-PC, with versions having 1 lane and 2 lane. It supports 4K at 30 FPS and 1080p at 120 FPS, which should satisfy most people. There are also software configurations for the boards, which instills confidence. Though they were designed for use in a KVM environment, we can see that they could find plenty of application for anyone who wants to work with digital video.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen an HDMI-to-CSI setup, this one used an ESP32-P4. The P4’s interface is intentionally electrically the same as the Raspberry Pi, so anyone wanting to run one of these boards with a P4 might find the drivers for that project to be of use.