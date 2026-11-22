Ever just want a bit more light in a drawer? It’s a common enough problem with a lot of potential solutions. This beautifully done project from [Marcus Lab] handles it in a very elegant way. The Drawer Illumination Subsystem senses each of the drawers and lights the corresponding section when one is opened.

The lights come from a single WS2814 RGBW COB strip, with 21 pixels dedicated across the drawer columns. The strip is powered from 24 V, with a step-down DC-DC converter feeding the ESP32-C6 that runs everything. The ESP32-C6 is connected to magnetic reed switches to sense the state of each drawer. It is also connected to Home Assistant over Zigbee, reporting the state of each drawer—because who doesn’t want to graph their drawer usage? There is a custom PCB that handles all the power conversion and makes plugging everything in a breeze.

There was also a fair amount of mechanical work done on this project: routing a groove under the countertop to recess the LEDs and to keep the wires out of sight. Each reed switch is mounted to the frame while the magnets sit on the drawers themselves. This is a wonderfully documented project; be sure to check out some of [Marcus Lab]’s other work over on the site. Also be sure to check out some of the other home automation projects we’ve covered.