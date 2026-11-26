Split flap displays were once widely popular in everything from airport terminal displays to alarm clocks. Now they’re a little bit out of vogue in the mainstream, but that doesn’t mean you can’t play with them yourself. If the idea of building a big split flap display lights you up, consider the OpenFlaps project from [Ivan].

As the name implies, OpenFlaps is an open-source design for a 3D-printed split flap display. The brain of the build is a Raspberry Pi Pico W, which keeps time, coordinates flap movements, and serves up a Wi-Fi web interface for control. Each individual flap itself has an ATtiny85 microcontroller on a small board, along with a 28BYJ-48 stepper motor that drives a wheel with 45 individually printed flaps. There is also provision for a BME280 temperature, pressure, and humidity sensor, and the display can show everything from text to time and just about anything else.

If you’ve always wanted a big flappy display, this is probably a pretty fast way to build one. As a bonus, everything is released under a CC BY-SA 4.0 or MIT license, so you have plenty of flexibility to tweak and fiddle with the design if you want to make something similar that is more specific to your own needs. We’ve featured similar projects before, too. Video after the break.