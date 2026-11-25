Recently NASA confirmed that the Voyager 1 spacecraft is now one light-day from Earth, taking more than 49 years to reach this point since its launch in 1977. Marring this memorable occasion is the disconcerting discovery that although the spacecraft is still sending a carrier wave back to Earth via the Deep Space Network (DSN), it’s no longer sending science- and engineering data, with the cause still to be determined.

This is reminiscent of the 2023 incident in which Voyager 1 went completely silent aside from the carrier signal, before being coaxed back to life. Following this, a defective flight data system (FDS) RAM chip was remotely diagnosed and bypassed. More recently Voyager 1 went quiet for about two days for an unknown reason, which may be related to this current issue.

With the spacecraft’s radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs) slowly running out of juice, failing RAM chips, and various instances of clogged fuel lines hampering basic orientation controls it’s hard to tell how many more kilometers we’ll get out of Voyager 1 or its sibling, or whether it’ll make it to the 2030s.

Until we invent faster-than-light space travel, both Voyagers will remain the most distant human-made objects from Earth, as well as our furthest glimpse at what lies beyond this solar system should we ever venture outside it. Or as the ancient Roman poet Virgil once wrote: Sic itur ad astra.