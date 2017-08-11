Do You Have An Endangered Craft?

It is probably fair to say that as Hackaday readers, you will all be people with the ability to make things. Some of you can make incredible things, as your writers we are in constant awe of the projects that pass through our hands. But even if you feel that your skills in the maker department aren’t particularly elite, you’ll have a propensity for work in this direction or you wouldn’t be here.
Most of the craft we feature involves technologies that are still very modern indeed to the majority of the population. We for example know that the first 3D printers were built decades ago and that we take them for granted on our benches, but to the Man In The Street they are still right up there with flying cars and time-travelling police telephone boxes.
We use 3D printers and microcontrollers because they are the tools of our age, but how different might our crafts have been if we’d been born a few centuries ago? Apprenticed to a master craftsman as teenagers, we (well, at least you boys!) would have learned a single craft to a high level of expertise, making by hand the day-to-day products of life in those times.
The Industrial Revolution brought mechanisation and mass production, and today very few of the products you use will be hand-made. There may still be a few craftsmen with the skills to produce them by hand, but in the face of the mass-produced alternative there is little business for them and they are in inevitable decline. In an effort to do something about this and save what skills remain, the Heritage Crafts Association in the UK has published a list of dying crafts, that you can view either alphabetically, or by category of risk.
It’s a list with a British flavour as you might expect from the organisation behind it, after all for example hand stitched cricket balls are not in high demand in the Americas. But it serves also as a catalogue of some fascinating crafts, as well as plenty that will undoubtedly be of interest to Hackaday readers. Making hand-made planes, saws, or spades, for example, or at least where this is being written, coracle making.
As your Hackaday scribe this is close to home, a blacksmith carrying on her father’s business can’t earn enough to live in Southern England while an electronic engineer and technical journalist can. Eventually there will be one less blacksmith plying the craft, and though his tools and some of his skills will live on here, the business will not. Take a look at the list of crafts, do any of you have them? Or do you know of any craftspeople who have any of the skills listed, that the HCA might not know about? Let us know in the comments.
Treadle lathe image: Patrick-Emil Zörner (Paddy) [CC BY-SA 2.0].
lapidary, the art of cutting gemstones, is dying. Of course nobody is going to stop cutting diamonds and rubies and the other precious stones for wedding rings and such, but there is a rich culture of craft with regard to semiprecious genstomes like agates. Many of these stones have rich, unique patterns that can be exploited by a skilled craftsman to make stones, particularly cabochons (rounded top as opposed to faceted) with beautiful patterns and colors. And most of the people who really knew how to do that are retirement age nowadays. As things are going the whole craft, which dates back at least 500 years, is going to be lost in another generation.
My wife and I do a little work, and by little I mean very little; we mostly invested in and resold rough back when there were a lot more people doing it, and we still have rough we work once in awhile, but we’re total amateurs compared to some of the people we’ve worked with. Some of our most beautiful specimens were made in trade by brilliant craftsmen who took the rough we sent them, turned half of it into finished stuff for us in trade, and kept the rest for their own purposes. And at least three of the guys who did some of the best work like that for us have died.
We have some of the machines — many of them acquired at estate sales — but not really the time or energy to develop that much skill. (And I’m no spring chicken myself, got a spiffy new stent for my 50th birthday a few years ago). Actual lapidarists (as opposed to jewelers) are a vanishing breed at the increasingly misnamed gem and mineral shows, where it has become almost impossible to find minerals that aren’t finished precious gemstones.
It’s a large planet. Someone out there is keeping the tradition going.
All the links in this post 404 for me. A shame, I wanted to see the list. :/
Not a 404, ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED, we killed it.
Perhaps the maintenance of their server is another dying craft. ;-)
Goggle had a saved copy
If only I had a Boat made from Monk Seal pelts.
The closest I have to a dying craft is programming in LSL – the scripting language used in SecondLife to bring interactivity to the world. It’s being dropped in Sansar (the theoretical SL2 that has zero in-world building tools) in favor of Javascript or C# I believe. I mean SL isn’t going away, but it’s not going anywhere either, if you get my drift.
Just think of all the MUMPS programmers we’ll never hear from again.
It’s called M now, and is still in use in some healthcare software.
OK, so maybe not quite so dead, but definitely dying— I can blow neon tubes. Nowadays, there is maybe 1 or 2 artisans left per decent sized city still working the craft, and they don’t stay busy doing it full time. I learned it as an apprentice in the early 80’s. 1000 or more hours of practice to be able to make a halfway decent curve on a somewhat consistent basis. 1000’s more to truly master it. I absolutely love LEDs and most of my work is done with them nowawadays. (LEDs now dominate signs, the traditional realm of neon.) But there is nothing that quite replicates the glow of real neon tubes.
It’s certainly true that certain trades are dying from lack of demand. But making woodworking tools such as planes is not disappearing so much as it’s limited to people who do woodworking. There was a long period when woodworkers, machinists and blacksmiths made their own tools as and when needed. Then mass manufacture stopped the practice. Now it’s coming back to a limited degree. In part because once items become hard to source it’s more time efficient to simply make them.
Two hundred years ago a machinist would begin to setup shop by constructing a lathe. Making patterns, a cupola and then casting and finishing the lathe. Gingery but with cast iron and a lot bigger.
One of the interesting things about the modern era is that things that once required a specialist now require only the purchase of suitable materials and a modest amount of ability. The big change has been transportation. Oil made transport very cheap. When that ends things will go the other way. The important question is will the knowledge still exist among enough people to avoid reinventing it all.
According to Jared Diamond, the inhabitants of the Chatham Islands lost knowledge of simple things like sewing and fish hooks after they were isolated from the Australian mainland by the Pleistocene rise in sea level. They lived in very small groups without sufficient people to retain all the knowledge that they started out with.
Aviarist
Yes, I am a meat cutter.