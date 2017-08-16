Whenever we see a coil gun project on the Internet, it seems to involve a bank of huge capacitors. [miroslavus] took a different approach with his gun–he wanted his project to be built without those monster caps.
It’s powered by quadcopter LiPo batteries, 2x 1400 MaH drone batteries wired up in series and triggering 21SWG copper coils that [miroslavus] created with the help of a custom 3D-printed winding rig he designed. The rigs have ridges to help you lay the coils down neatly, and they also have mounts for photodiodes, ensuring the gun knows when it’s loaded.
When triggered, the Arduino Nano activates a pair of IRF3205 MOSFETS with logic signals stepped up to 20V, shooting lengths of 7mm or 8mm steel rod. The gun isn’t exactly creating plasma discharges with its launches, but it’s a fascinating project nonetheless.
7 thoughts on “Making a Coil Gun Without Giant Caps”
wow thats a shitty project, i like it.
Ultimately comes down to, ‘where to store the energy’; maybe in the folds of the space-time continuum?
Are the capacitor really a problem? A small capacitor, of similar size as the used LiPo batteries should outperform the batteries in delivered peak energy. This does simplify the electronics since no capacitor charging circuit is needed.
The big difference would be a coil gun vs a rail gun, the rail gun using the voltage between two rails being shorted by the projectile creating a magnetic field out of the projectile while heating (and melting) projectile. http://hackaday.com/2015/11/09/the-most-powerful-diy-railgun/
Very cool magnetic gun. Some capacitors and bigger mosfets may give it a boost until you melt down the magnets
The rail gun requiring a huge amount of amps to create forward movement from the projectile
If you make the railgun rails magnetic you don’t need that much current. Great for demonstrations.
Looks like a datasheet reading misunderstanding – the 20v he read is for the absolute maximum gate voltage (not the trigger level), the Vgs(threshold) is marked as 2 to 4v (okay, for a low Vds but it should be low as FETs have low resistance). It even lists in that same snapshot that with a Vgs of 10v, it can run continuously at 80A (110A at room temp) – at the datasheet I quickly googled, it showed a chart with the typical gate-source voltages for various currents through the drain when pulsed for short periods of time, like his application, and the Vgs levels were lower still (100A looks to be about 6v, 30A is around 5v).