Solar Chimneys: Viable Energy Solution Or A Lot Of Hot Air?

We think of the power we generate as coming from all these different kinds of sources. Oil, gas, coal, nuclear, wind… so varied! And yet they all fundamentally come down to moving a gas through a turbine to actually spin up a generator and make some juice. Even some solar plants worked this way, using the sun’s energy to heat water into steam to spin some blades and keep the lights on.
A solar updraft tower works along these basic principles, too, but in a rather unique configuration. It’s not since the dawn of the Industrial Age that humanity went around building lots of big chimneys, and if this technology makes good sense, we could be due again. Let’s find out how it works and if it’s worth all the bluster, or if it’s just a bunch of hot air.
You Spin Me Right Up, Baby, Right Up
The concept of a solar updraft tower is relatively simple to understand. The idea is to create a large greenhouse-type structure surrounding a tall vertical chimney. As solar energy passes through the glass of the greenhouse, it heats the air inside as well as the floor and other contents. Since the greenhouse is, by and large, not completely open to the atmosphere, the heat cannot readily pass away by convection, and so the air within tends to become hotter than ambient temperature. That is, except for the chimney. As the air under the greenhouse grows warmer, it becomes less dense, and thus due to buoyancy forces, it wishes to travel upwards, and the only way out is via the chimney. It’s thus possible to install turbines in the base of the chimney to capture energy from this air as it travels up and out of the tower.
Beyond simple power generation, the solar updraft tower also offers some potential for energy storage, much like a hydroelectric dam. The sun can be used to heat the air under the greenhouse, but that air does not have to be immediately allowed to pass through the chimney. It can be stored for some time before passing it through the turbines and up the stack. Some concepts propose to further improve the storage capability by adding large water tanks as thermal sinks beneath the greenhouse. However, like all thermal storage, it’s time-limited, as the air in the greenhouse starts losing energy when the sun goes down and the ambient temperature drops.
Simple engineering tells us that the potential power output primarily relies on how much warm air you have to turn the turbine, and how much you can get it moving. Thus, a larger greenhouse collector area will have more power potential. So too will a taller chimney, which will create a greater pressure difference between the hot air at ground level and the cooler ambient air at the top. As you might imagine, there’s not a huge amount of energy packed in to air that’s just been warmed up a bit by the sun. Thus, to get significant output, you’d want a huge collector and a huge chimney. If you’re wondering about scale, you’d want to consider chimneys many hundreds of meters high, and greenhouses measured in square kilometers.
As a guide, one proposed project in Western Australia promised to generate 200 MW of power. The tradeoff? It involved a 1-km high tower and a collector 10 km in diameter, to be built at a cost of $1.67 billion. The engineering team behind the idea, Schlaich Bergermann and Partner, noted that solar updraft towers really only make sense at these massive scales. Smaller installations aren’t cost competitive with photovoltaic solar panels, but larger ones can be. Large facilities make enough power to offset the huge construction costs, and ongoing maintenance is cheap, as it really just involves keeping the turbines and generator up and running. There are no dirty panels to clean, for example.
By and large, solar updraft towers have remained largely conceptual, with few real-world projects built. The best example of an actual solar updraft tower was a small-scale effort built in Manzanares, a locale south of Madrid, Spain in 1982. It was built for an output of 50 kW, and intended to operate for just 3 years. It ran for 7 years in the end, before collapsing in 1989 due to storm winds and corroded guy wires holding up the 194-meter tower. The chimney was paired with a 244-meter diameter collector, using a combination of glass and plastic membranes to create the greenhouse.
More recently, other pilot projects have experimented with the technology. Researcheres in Botswana experimented with a small-scale build of just 22 meters height with a small 15-meter diameter collector. The country has instead looked to photovoltaic and concentrated solar power concepts since.
Chinese efforts got a little further, but not by much. In Jinshawan, a $200 million project saw the construction of a solar tower on desert lands back in 2010. It combined solar updraft generation with a special air entry door that let it capture power from prevailing winds as well. Big plans were to see the build expand in multiple phases to eventually generate 27.5 megawatts, but it never came close. It achieved just 200 kilowatts, and was plagued by glass panels shattering in the greenhouse collector. It was originally supposed to have a 200-meter high chimney, but a nearby airport meant that it could only be built to 50 meters instead. This greatly limited the pressure differential available to help generate power from the heated air. The project continued for several years, but has made little impression.
Solar updraft towers are an interesting concept, to be sure. They rely on simple physics and are easy to understand. However, to generate meaningful power, they require huge tracts of land and incredibly tall towers. They pose a great number of challenges, many of which are simply construction and land use related, and come with a great many unknowns.
In comparison, we’ve now learned how to stick solar panels on every flat surface going spare, and are able to generate huge amounts of power via that route. Heck, they’re even sticking them on water now. Few governments or businesses would want to accept a pie-in-the-sky power generation project involving construction on a massive scale when there are easier routes to go. It seems that technology has marched well past the point where solar updraft chimneys might be viable, but who knows! Maybe one day, someone with a great deal of money and a taste for megaprojects might just make one a reality once more.
> Large facilities make enough power to offset the huge construction costs, and ongoing maintenance is cheap, as it really just involves keeping the turbines and generator up and running. There are no dirty panels to clean, for example.
Sure, now you have square kilometers of glass (for your greenhouse) to clean instead. What an improvement!
A little bit of dirt on a solar panel has an outsized effect on its output in comparison to this. So yeah you have square kilometres to keep vaguely clean for good performance here vs very very clean in comparison for Photovoltaic (or you basically never clean either and PV efficency just drops off worse).
I really don’t see this as a great saving on that front though, the saving maintenance wise comes from how very very much cheaper to make and replace the bit of glass is compared to a solar panel in the array, so if anything like freakish football sized hail ever breaks some its easy to repair the whole structure cheaply and recycle the broken bits too.
Very much not convinced this system makes sense in its own right – it is just so much land to commit to a relatively low power generator. But as a combination project with agriculture perhaps it really could – the whole thing is still a greenhouse and while balancing electric power generation vs optimal plant growth conditions potentially does put the two factors at odds I’d think be possible to get good results for both. Though how the humidity that is certain around growing plants will change the function of the solar updraft is a little tricky too – the mass of the air will change as the water condenses, the water itself could pose a problem for the turbines etc.
The “sticking them on water now” link is broken.
You don’t hear much about these.
That project in Jinshawan has the smell of a corruption scam. Reducing the tower from 200 to 50 meters destroys any hope of getting some decent energy out of it. Even the 200meter Manzanares tower in Spain was considered a small proof of concept experiment. Once these towers get big enough, efficiency is further improved by the inherent temperature difference of air at different heights.
I do like the idea of funneling already available wind into the base of the tower to further improve differential pressure over the turbines and thus energy output.
As a variant, Once you have such a tower, you can also use them in reverse. In a downdraft tower, you can pump up water and evaporate it at the top of the tower. Then the cooler and denser air will flow down though the chimney
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_tower_(downdraft)
Still won’t work at night.
If you insulate the greenhouse efficiently, yes it will. It won’t collect additional energy at night but you could allow less air up the chimney during the day and then, at night, use the stored heat to continue generating. The lost heat would be offset by the atmosphere being cooler at night, improving the power that can be extracted from what heat is stored.
Did they consider the impact of injecting lots of hot air up into the stratosphere on weather patterns and cloud formation?
You don’t need to build the tower straight up. You could, for example, build a tube up the side of a 1000m mountain. Straight up is more efficient as it’s the shortest way to achieve the required altitude difference, and the walls of the tube produce drag, but provided the whole thing is cheap enough, who cares?
Aren’t there some slightly irradiated deserts in Nevada with adjoining mountains which would be ideal for this?
Science Fiction author (and Marine Biologist, PhD) Peter Watts described a somewhat similar arrangement in one of his books. Only his hive-mind non-aristotalian thinkers somehow constrained a tornado at the top to draw air through a shorter tower.
sounds like the Aeromine, which is a current small sized wind generator.
https://www.aerominetechnologies.com/
In the 1920’s a French physicist, Bernard Dubos proposed a solar updraft chimney generator using a “greenhouse” for warming the air, and a 6600 foot concrete chimney of about 30′ diameter to run up the side of a mountain to generate wind power. He had designed it thinking of North Africa as an ideal site for it.
Both the difference in temperature and the difference in atmospheric pressure should have generated a steady flow of air, at least during the day and when the air was heating.
Didn’t NewScientist’s Daedalus (aka David “perpetual motion” Jones) present this scheme sometime back in the last millennium? (recall, it was a humor piece)
