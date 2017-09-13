[Vije Miller]’s Arduino Licorice Launcher is based on the simple and logical premise that one must always have a voice-activated Red Vines catapult in the workshop. When he calls out to the robot, it turns to aim at him and flings a piece of licorice at his head.
The chassis is CNCed out of quarter-inch MDF and the spring-loaded catapult arm is managed by two servos, one to tension the arm and one to secure it until it’s triggered. Third and fourth servos aim the catapult and dispense another piece of licorice from the magazine. His robot adapts a radio homing technique [Vije] learned about from RoboWarner, which allows a robot to track a moving RF signal.
[Vije]’s first prototype uses an Arduino Uno connected to a serial port on a PC, but he hopes to acquire an MKR1000 WiFi module, which combines a Arduino Zero with WiFi. Already, this Red Vines launcher is a complete success; the marketing team at Red Vines sent him a huge pile of swag and free licorice for his efforts. You can check out [Vije]’s promo video of the project below.
11 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize Entry: Room-Tracking Red Vines Flinger”
A Google search was needed, shameless promotion of a single brand of candy. Never heard if it.
Total clickbait. The licorice isn’t even licorice flavored. It’s cherry. Hackaday editors should be ashamed for abusing the English language like this.
Agreed. You should instead do an article on how to upgrade it to use hotdogs instead of red licorice and additionally make it capable of projecting multiple pieces simultaneously.
Uh hem, you are clearly thinking of that swill called *blech* Twizzler that *retch* tastes like cherry flavored bicycle tire.
I hope that was lead free solder…
+1 for being concerned about my health words are yummy pepper ice cream horse I’m fine.
It’s been one day over one year since this very project was last posted on the Hackaday blog. As far as I can see, it hasn’t changed at all since then.
https://hackaday.com/2016/09/12/licorice-launcher-locks-on-to-your-voice/
I’d have to disagree. I think it’s rather obvious that the picture in this article is of higher quality than the picture in the old one.
That being said, I believe it’s possible they got a new camera.
My self, the maker of this, is as well confused.
I have heard the term “Red licorice” used to describe these before, even if the flavor is all wrong.
What NOT to do when soldering, EAT and BREATH SMOKE