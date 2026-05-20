Between-Device Sharing Still Sucks

Once upon a time, computing was simple. You had files on a floppy disk. If you wanted to take them to a different computer, you ejected the disk from one machine and put it in another. It wasn’t fast, but it was easy and intuitive. Besides, you probably only had one computer of your own, anyway.
Life has since gotten a lot more complex. You’ve got a desktop, a laptop, a work laptop, your personal and business phones, and a smart watch to boot. You live amongst a swirling maelstrom of terabytes of data. Despite all the technical advances that got you here, it’s still a pain to get a file from one device to another, even when they’re sitting on the same desk. Why?!
This Modern Glitch
Our computers are actually very good at connecting to each other. We have Ethernet devices with auto-negotiation, WiFi and Bluetooth in just about everything, and DHCP for good measure. It’s easy to get devices on the network and online. One might think all this connectivity would make sharing data easy. But we’re not so lucky.
Let’s take a straightforward example. Just getting a JPG off a smartphone requires jumping several hurdles and a little bit of begging to the benevolent tech gods. You can plug your phone in via USB to grab files, assuming you’ve got an Android, but you’ll have to flick through menus multiple times to get it to shift into the right mode to get files off. An iPhone will allow the same but you’ll need an app to help “import” them.
You could alternatively try sending them via Bluetooth, but you’ll have to go through the hassle of pairing, which almost never works first time. You’ll also get glacial transfer speeds and watching the process fail a few times. Alternatively you might see if your phone comes with a proprietary app for transfers, or you could try waiting to sync files to a cloud service or just emailing them to yourself. The latter method will make a mess of your inbox, but at least you get the files across when you need them.
It Was Not Ever Thus
It wasn’t always like this. Jump back a quarter century, and things looked very different. Windows 9x had a massive install base, with Windows XP just bursting on to the scene. You could still sneakernet stuff around with floppy disks if you wanted, of course. But it was also a cinch to set up simple network shares to access files across machines on a home network. It just worked.
Much the same was true of the Macintosh ecosystem. Back then, smartphones weren’t a thing, and few of us were carrying any sort of device with any real amount of data. Things like digital cameras and MP3 players would soon rise to prominence, but getting files on and off them was a dream—simply plug in, and they’d present as a USB mass storage device. No drivers, no passwords, no bloated apps. Just peace.
Of course, that would all change a few years down the line. Take the Windows world as an example. Network shares still exist, and you can set them up if that’s what you really want. Unfortunately, though, they’re so much worse than they used to be at the turn of the century. They’re buried under layers of permissions and user account nonsense that makes enabling them absolutely arcane. Only some of us run multi-user logins on individual machines, even fewer of us choose to run domain-style networks in our homes. In contrast, a lot of us would like it to be easy to pull a few files off the loungeroom computer when needed. However, doing so requires navigating passwords and accounts and setting permissions and if you get the slightest bit of it wrong, you won’t even see the shared files, let alone be able to access them. A task that used to take 3 minutes of setup now takes half an hour or more and a couple trips to Knowledgebase.
It shouldn’t be like this. One can imagine a world where all our devices in the home are allowed to share files openly and freely. Imagine if you could just click into the network tab on your PC, and see everything across all your devices – your laptops, your phones, your desktops and lab machines. Imagine not having to pair your phone or fiddle with utilities or special sharing tools or, god forbid, sending files all the way to the cloud just to move them three feet across your desk. Imagine this, all your files across all your machines at the click of a button, no auth, no nonsense, whether Apple, Windows, or Android. You already have all these devices talking on the same network, so all your stuff should just be there!
Alas, we cannot have such nice things. It’s not just because Big Tech is full of mean people that want to make life worse than it used to be, but it can feel that way sometimes. Instead, it’s more because of boring, sad, practicalities that are difficult to overcome. Security is perhaps the biggest headline issue in this regard. We now use our personal computers to store more private and confidential data than ever.. This makes access control paramount to avoid bad actors getting access to compromising information. There’s also the need to prevent the easy spread of viruses, which becomes very difficult when there’s a permissive file sharing route between devices. Malware has often taken advantage of holes in network sharing protocols as a vector for infection.
Beyond this, there’s the simple problem of interoperability. There isn’t a uniform standard that would allow easy, secure file sharing across laptops, desktops, and smartphones of all makes and models. This would require a large number of different tech companies to all get together, define a solution, and agree to implement it going forward. Sadly, current thinking seems to be that the proprietary solutions we have today are “good enough.” Apple’s AirDrop or Samsung’s Quick Share will get you by if you stay in the right walled garden, for example, and neither cares much to start a dialogue to establish something better and more cross-platform. Few tech companies would be excited about opening up potential security holes by implementing a new broadly-accessible file sharing protocol, either.
Perhaps a metaphor best explains the misery we find ourselves in today. If you live in a safe town with low crime, you might not feel the need to lock your car doors when you pop down to the supermarket. It means you can get in and out of your car without fishing for your keys, which is a great convenience when you’re carrying a bunch of heavy grocery bags. At the same time, you can’t live like this in a nastier place. Bad actors will simply open your door, rifle through your car, and take anything they like. That could end badly for you.
Unfortunately, cyberspace is that nasty place. By and large, we can’t just freely share files between devices because it’s too dangerous to do so. You don’t want your bank accounts drained, or your personal photos used for blackmail, so we have to drench everything in layers of authentication, even in the privacy of our own homes. Perhaps one day there will be some framework that allows us to create a close-knit network of “trusted” devices so we can freely move data about our own protected little bubble. But until then, we’ll have to suffer with Bluetooth passcodes and proprietary apps and the fact that it’s usually quicker to email a friend a photo then to find a way to directly transfer it to their phone which is sitting right next to you. It’s an annoying problem, and one that will not easily be solved.
23 thoughts on “Between-Device Sharing Still Sucks”
localsend? works perfect for me
I was going to suggest the same thing!
https://localsend.org/
This tiny app has been amazing to move things between devices when I am not at home.
I have found that it can really struggle when transferring folders with very large numbers of small files, but I think that may be an issue with how Android handles some abstraction and less of a filesystem or transfer issue.
Another +1 for localsend here. Regualarly use it to cross the bridge between different systems. Honestly don’t know how I got by before it.
Microsoft Phone Link. Mobile and on the PC. Plus whatever app the specific maker has. e.g. Samsung, etc.
Hear me out, please
Low power 2.4GHz or 5GHz radio in your smartphone, tablet, TV, computer whatever
Encrypted
Dedicated for low latency, high bandwidth local sync between devices
Standardized protocol to handle files, video streams, application states
Or maybe make another high bandwidth and ultra low latency wifi dialect. Maybe then finally we can have the dream fulfilled of wanting to stop working on one machine and then pick up from the same exact application in same exact state on another machine.
KDEConnect works for me just transfering the odd thing between phone and computer.
For backing up my (degoogled Android) phone I use the open source Primative FTP (on F-Droid), start it running and click on the shortcut I have created in Dolphin on my PC, then I can just browse my phone’s files on the computer and copy off what I need to.
Kdeconnect is amazing; I use it all the time.
Kermit.
LapLink
The comments on this article actually support the premise of the article.
At the time on my writing this there are 3 top-level comments each putting forward a different option. 2 of them are apps which don’t support each other and one is a completely new tech stack. XKCD #927 comes to mind.
But that’s choice. That’s a good thing, right? That’s what the OSS evangelists told me.
Randall is an effin’ genius, up there with Douglas Adams (“What we have is technology; what we want is something that works.”)
I like syncthing to send files between devices in home network. Fairly easy to setup, works cross platform, super fast and quite reliable. For best user experience, I like to have a local server, but p2p works too. When I use my phone as a hotspot, it can even sent to the connected devices, so youcan bring data between devices that never directly connect to each other!
I don’t agree at all. The hard part that regular end users sometimes fail at or struggle with is just knowing what you want to do. They wind up putting things on closed clouds and running into arbitrary roadblocks trying to get them off. But the amazing thing is, they usually don’t even chafe at that restriction! It usually works just fine for them. They don’t even think of it as moving files from one computer to another…their photos are just there, whereever they happen to be.
But if you have opinions about how it should be done, man, it’s never been easier. Android keeps making it harder but i do still run an ssh server on my android phone that lets me backup my photos every morning with rsync running from crontab. I can share files with ftp, http, ssh. I use some NFS between my linux machines. The only one that has gotten worse is SMB…the Android TV SMB client requires some arcane “client min protocol = LANMAN1” that took an hour or two to figure out.
I think there’s a bit of rose-colored glasses going on about the 90s. Ethernet was not so prevalent, and it was much slower.
Surprisingly for quick file transfer “send via Bluetooth” work like a charm between many generation of android devices and my Linux laptop.
It’s not super fast though.
When bluetooth is not available I resort to ftp but having to install a server on one side a launch a client on the other side is not what I’d call convenient.
Love the article! I’m always surprised how shitty e.g. BT transfer is. For copying files, at least at home: most wifi routers (even cheap isp-handed-out ones) can play NAS after plugging in an old USB HDD everyone has anyway gathering dust somewhere. Or of course an old PC running your favorite Linux and Samba will do. On Android phones the app “CX file explorer” will happily connect to SMB devices and share files with it, making copying files at least reliable and fast. I guess apple has a similar thing.
i had an iphone able to see my network shares over SMB and wifi up until last week…. then they did an OS update and it no longer connects to SMB..just throws a bunch of different errors.. nothing changed on the network side, just no longer sees shares on windows or linux boxes… its a real PITA…
eventually had to use the apple app and a usb cable (windows phone link crap only works via bluetooth LE.. wont work with standard old bluetooth usb dongle)
Syncthing is magic for this. It just transparently syncs up a directory on Linux, Windows, Macs, Android, macOS, *BSD (Synctrain on iOS). Use it heaps.
I wrote a little page that shows a qr code and a link you can copy and share.. Then another person/device can scan the qr code (or browse to the link) which sets up websockets through the server. Then you just click browse and upload the file, it’s sent to the other device which can save or show that file. Server does not need to spend disk capacity on storing the data, it just receives a package from one one socket and forwards it to the other socket.. I won’t be sharing the link because I don’t want to listen to people whine about THEY would never use the tool that I made for my own use out of fear that I might be intercepting their files.
You’re not wrong that things are more annoying than they have to be. That said, as a techie I find that I get by well enough with a few methods:
Windows to/from Linux personal computers – samba share works well enough about 95% of the time. The other 5% it doesn’t want to accept my Win password.
Windows to/from Linux alt method 1 – I have dropbox on both computers. For the cost of upload then then download (instead of direct transfer) I can easily get stuff from one computer to the other
Windows to/from Linux alt method 2 – use PowerShell to SFTP files from Windows to Linux
Android to Linux (1 file) – Kdeconnect
Android to Linux (many files) – connect via USB-C cable and put phone in file transfer mode
Linux to/from Linux (whether other pcs, laptops, or servers) – easiest – just SFTP or use FISH protocol in KDE if I want a GUI
I also use Syncthing but good luck convincing someone else to set that up to receive a file. That’s the point of the article. I’m fine with spending minutes (or hours) setting up a sync because it’s long term. Now do that for your tech-illiterate family member who uses a different OS and just wants some photos.
Android used to have USB mounting but now it’s MTP aka Media Trash Protocol.
Now that iPhones have USB-C ports, I’ve found that they will just go ahead and mount a USB-C flash drive and let you read and write files. For that matter, I’ve even used one of those USB-C multi-function docks to access SD, MicroSD, and wired Ethernet from a phone. They even automatically mirror screen to a USB-C monitor.
Computers, of course, are always happy with USB drives.
So, pretty much…if someone actually longs for the simplicity of the floppy disk era, USB drives are (as they have been for about 25 years) the same experience across most of the platforms you use. Just make sure to get one that has both USB-C and USB-A connectors.
For a glorious but too-brief time around the turn of the millennium we could make high speed transcontinental NFS mounts, even anonymously. It didn’t matter whether the disk was in the box on the desk in front of you, in the room next door, or in San Francisco, Chicago or Toronto. It was seamless and Just Worked. It made collaborating and sharing with others trivial, because they were all looking at the same disk. Syncing, for many cases, was not necessary, or was even nonsensical.
Then someone poisoned the well, trust went out the window, security got in the drivers seat, and the traffic simply wouldn’t pass any more. It took a long time for equivalent web-based services to fill that gap, and none were as simple and straightforward as a mount. You can still figuratively jump through a series of hoops and do an NFS mount through a secure tunnel, but those are (relatively speaking) considerable frictions to the task.
Now there is a multitude of options for many more use cases, and between many different kinds of devices. This is Good. But sometimes it would be nice to just mount a remote disk without the additional layers of complication.
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