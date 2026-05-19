Custom printed circuit boards have become more and more accessible to the average hobbyist over the last decade. But one problem still remains: your circuits will take at least a couple days to make. But what if you needed some really rapid prototypes? [The Raccoon Lab] shows us how to do it with a 3D printer.
You start with the usual hobby PCB pipeline: take your idea, make a schematic, and then lay it out in KiCad. That’s where the changes start: to keep traces strong, they are made very thick. The PCB is then exported and opened in 3D CAD software, where the traces are extruded to be 2 mm tall. Off to the printer! The newly printed “circuit board” is made conductive by applying copper tape to it, and traces are cut out along their raised edges.
The result is a very quick and dirty PCB. Sure, it isn’t exactly production-ready, but for just about any simple microcontroller project it’ll do just fine, and it’s a whole lot more accessible than milling one using a CNC! We’ve seen a few variations on this approach recently, including some custom software designed to help along the process.
2 thoughts on “Using 3D Printers To Make Circuit Boards”
Hmm. Very similar to this:
https://hackaday.com/2026/01/28/using-3d-printing-and-copper-tape-to-make-pcbs
As already mentioned in the first comment in the article from 2026-01-28: It’s silly.
And repeating the hackaday article 4 months later is even sillier, especially when the only “justification” is a 40 seconds youtube short.
I do like Kicad, but for a project like this, building a one-off like this on perf board is quicker. I usually draw the schematic in KiCad, sometimes use the PCB editor to plan footprint layout (footprints on a 2.54mm grid) and then build it on perf board. I use 0.2mm “enameled” copper wire for low current stuff (good for upto 500mA or thereabouts) and thicker wires for higher current stuff.
But this method does make me wonder:
What about using copper tape on some “non conductive” substrate, and then cutting it out with a vinyl cutter? Resolution can probably be a lot higher (I guess down to 500um) And the knife of the vinyl cutter is very thin, so 0.2mm isolation may be doable.
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