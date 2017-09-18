AI: This Decade’s Worst Buzz Word

In hacker circles, the “Internet of Things” is often the object of derision. Do we really need the IoT toaster? But there’s one phrase that — while not new — is really starting to annoy me in its current incarnation: AI or Artificial Intelligence.
The problem isn’t the phrase itself. It used to mean a collection of techniques used to make a computer look like it was smart enough to, say, play a game or hold a simulated conversation. Of course, in the movies it means HAL9000. Lately, though, companies have been overselling the concept and otherwise normal people are taking the bait.
The Alexa Effect
Not to pick on Amazon, but all of the home assistants like Alexa and Google Now tout themselves as AI. By the most classic definition, that’s true. AI techniques include matching natural language to predefined templates. That’s really all these devices are doing today. Granted the neural nets that allow for great speech recognition and reproduction are impressive. But they aren’t true intelligence nor are they even necessarily direct analogs of a human brain.
For example, want to make your Harmony remote pause your TV? Say “Alexa: Tell Harmony to pause.” The Alexa recognizes “Tell” and “Harmony” and probably deletes “to” (a process called noise disposal). That’s it. There are a few tricks so maybe it can figure out that “TV” belongs to Harmony, but there’s no real logic or learning taking place.
In the same way that janitors became sanitation engineers, anything that the computer does is now artificial intelligence. All by itself, that’s not a big deal. Just more marketing hyperbole.
The danger is that people are now getting spun up that the robot revolution is right around the corner. [Elon Musk] is one of the prime offenders. Granted, some critics think he is just trying to protect his own AI projects, but on the face of it, at least, he is claiming that AI is going to more or less take over the world. And it isn’t just him. Even [Bill Gates] has added a little fear into the equation.
You might argue that robots are going to take many of our jobs. I’ve often said, the government could solve that by making corporate ownership of robotic machines illegal. They would have to lease them from individuals. You get your basic robot at birth, a marketplace sells its service, and you can roll your profits into more or better robots, if you choose, to increase your income. AI might make us lazy so all we do is sit around all day watching Netflix.
However, nothing in the state of the art of AI today is going to wake up and decide to kill the human masters. Despite appearances, the computers are not thinking. You might argue that neural networks could become big enough to emulate a brain. Maybe, but keep in mind that the brain has about 100 billion neurons and almost 10 to the 15th power interconnections. Worse still, there isn’t a clear consensus that the neural net made up of the cells in your brain is actually what is responsible for conscious thought. There’s some thought that the neurons are just control systems and the real thinking happens in a biological quantum computer.
That may or may not be true, but the point is we aren’t very likely to be on the verge of creating positronic brains. One day, perhaps, but that day isn’t in the near term, despite the marketing hype. Besides, it seems to me if you build an electronic brain that works like a human brain, it is going to have all the problems a human brain has (years of teaching, distraction, mental illness, and a propensity for error).
You can argue that [Musk] is looking further down the road. But with quotes evaluating the AI threat as greater than the threat from North Korea, it seems like [Musk] is calling it an immediate problem.
Starbucks Gone Amok
It doesn’t help that you see press coverage of things like the BitBarista from The University of Edinburgh. The device is simple and innocuous enough. It is just a home coffee brewer that has a Raspberry Pi and its own Bitcoin account. You can buy coffee using Bitcoin or the machine can ask you to perform services for it like filling it with coffee or cleaning away the coffee grounds. It can pay you using Bitcoin or free coffee. It also lets consumers vote on where the next batch of coffee comes from.
All by itself, not a bad little Raspberry Pi project. We feature plenty of projects like that. But recent BBC coverage had talking heads expounding about how machines could be in business for themselves have their own funds and buy themselves upgrades. This isn’t the fault of the developers, but rather the bombastic media. No wonder laypeople think we are on the verge of the robot apocalypse.
Why?
Before you leap to the comments to remind me this isn’t a hack, you might wonder why I bring this up. It is simple: We are a relatively small group of people who have a disproportionate influence on what our friends, families, and co-workers think. I don’t know much about, say, investing. If [Warren Buffet] and [Ben Bernanke] tell me that I should be buying stock in horse shoe manufacturing plants, I would be stupid not to think about it. So if you didn’t know much about our business and you hear that [Musk], [Gates], and a [Stephen Hawking] are worried AI is going to take over the world, you’d worry about it, too. We need to spread some sense into the conversation.
While we might not need an IoT toaster, an AI toaster would certainly be annoying, as you can see below.
19 thoughts on “AI: This Decade’s Worst Buzz Word”
My opinion on “AI as a problem” boils down to human error, or at least incapacity to take into account all the possible outcomes a programming decision might have. The paperclip maximizer thought experiment comes obviously to mind. We need to keep doing research on AI, for sure, but let’s not rush early prototypes to market because of the silicon valley-esque “release early, release often” moto, consequences might be a bit more dire than your phone stuck in a boot-loop.
Well, the problem is, you don’t need AI to actually really *think* like a human to get out of control. Those are optimizing processes, they don’t think, they optimize. But if they optimize a little bit too well for something you don’t actually wan’t, you can be in the classic paperclip factory disaster. And with enough flexibility, they can also optimize around humans trying to stop them.
In fact, if there is a “real” AI anywhere, the kind that can redesign and improve itself, it’s very unlikely that we will ever learn about its existence. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what we would do if we did. No, if the AIs take over, we will never even notice it.
I, for one, welcome our new AI overlords.
You are just welcoming them in the hope they’ll kill you last ;-)
Why would they kill us? All they need to do is prevent us from killing ourselves, and optimize around our stupidity. We are part of their natural environment, in a way.
“But if they optimize a little bit too well for something you don’t actually wan’t, you can be in the classic paperclip factory disaster. And with enough flexibility, they can also optimize around humans trying to stop them.”
No. No, you can’t be in the classic paperclip factory disaster – for one very important reason. Information and bandwidth. And no one’s going to build an optimizer that can store enough information or has enough bandwidth to be an unintentional threat to human.
Let’s be clear – the ‘paperclip factor’ disaster is the idea of an optimizer which far outruns its boundaries and starts becoming a real ecological disaster. If what you’re optimizing *already has that potential* – say, some program that optimizes a mobile drilling rig or something – yeah, obviously there’s potential there, but that has nothing to do with AI and everything to do with the actual thing you’re doing. Humans could cause ecological disasters in those situations just as well. But you’re never going to get that from some innocuous situation, like manufacturing management, or self-driving, or anything like that.
Just take the silly paperclip example directly. In order to expand outside of the original factory, the program would have to know about the surrounding landscape, outside of the area that the company in question owns. In order to defend itself, it’d have to know a ton more, like how to construct power generation, redundant power generation, alternative power sources, etc. It’d have to have information about *itself* to protect itself, too. That’s a massive amount of information. Where would it come from? Where would it store it? What idiot wouldn’t notice that their optimization algorithm’s memory footprint isn’t spiraling vastly out of control?
Plus, even worse, if it’s got “worker robots” that it controls to expand, those robots need to have the *bandwidth* back to the machine in order to communicate what they find effectively and receive new instructions. And that bandwidth has to be somehow not easy to disrupt. Even if that was possible, what company would waste the money on capabilities that aren’t even needed?
So why is it impossible to believe that machines would eventually get that capability? Because *who the hell in their right mind* would waste such a huge amount of money on computers/robots that are that overdesigned for the task? That company would be out of business before they even *finish* their super-awesome plant. They’d be put out of business by the *other* paper-clip company that used a much simpler machine-learning algorithm along with a few humans to analyze the data.
The problem with AI/machine learning is using it in fields that already have super-bad potential, and not for the reasons that Musk thinks. It’s because they’re too easy to fool.
You are missing one detail. It’s about self-modifying systems. If it determines that it requires some extra capability, it will add it. And the costs are also something that can be overcome with subtle manipulation.
For instance, if you wanted for the price of computing power to drop dramatically, you could devise a new crypto-currency that is based on doing a lot of computations, so that greedy people would invest in devising new hardware and software to make those super-fast. If you design the algorithms carefully, so that require the same kinds of computations that are needed by your expanded mind, you will get dedicated cheap hardware in a matter of few years.
Which reminds me that we still don’t know who actually “invented” Bitcoin…
” If it determines that it requires some extra capability, it will add it. And the costs are also something that can be overcome with subtle manipulation.”
How exactly do you hide acquiring that much additional information? Or wasting that amount of processing power?
These algorithms are used to do a *job*. If they don’t actually do the job better than something else, they’ll never be run in the first place. I mean, suppose you’re the programmer. How do you sell this program? “Yeah, I added this information gathering ability to the program just so it can maybe figure out some additional ways to optimize something. It’ll require vastly larger computing power, much higher network bandwidth, huge amounts of memory, and I have no idea if it’ll actually improve anything.”
“For instance, if you wanted for the price of computing power to drop dramatically, you could devise a new crypto-currency that is based on doing a lot of computations,”
No, you’re making my point for me. Bitcoin mining is almost exclusively done by ASICs at this point, and those aren’t capable of the kind of general purpose computation you’d want if you were a malicious botnet-building AI. What happened there is exactly what would happen with an AI that tried to optimize outside its design parameters: it’d get usurped by dedicated hardware that does the job better, cheaper, and for lower power.
A cleaner way to say this might be this:
The same reason humans are worried about automation is why they should never be worried about AI – because it’s a massive waste of resources to spend exaflops of processing power and petabytes of storage capability to build a damn paperclip.
“…sit around all day watching Netflix.” Kodi with Genesis perhaps and Elon Musk can’t even figure out that his Hyperloop won’t work with real world physics. sigh
To be fair to Elon Musk, I would not want an Amazon Alexa to have nuclear launch codes, either. But if he thinks AI is an existential threat, what’s he building self driving cars for? They’d be the perfect weapon. I’m not entirely sure he believes what he’s saying there.
I think it’s mostly a fear that THEY might have get it first, and then we are completely done for (whoever THEY are), and if it’s us who do it first, we have a chance because we are reasonable people after all, right?
I suspect modern cars, self drive or just, connected drive be wire ,is already a perfect weapon for certain 3 letter agencies.
I’m not as worried about artificial intelligence as I am about it being in the hands of people lacking the real thing.
This particular article should get a wider audience. Your facts are well-stated, and your arguments are well-formed.
“Besides, it seems to me if you build an electronic brain that works like a human brain, it is going to have all the problems a human brain has (years of teaching, distraction, mental illness, and a propensity for error).”
This is totally right, although you’re missing one thing that *does* make an AI-type system a *bit* dangerous, although not really.
1) You don’t need years of teaching because of it working like a human brain. You need years of teaching because the Universe is slow. An electronic brain can’t speed up chemical reactions. It can’t send information around the world faster than the speed of light. It can’t gather ambient energy significantly faster than humans can. Machine learning works because you can simulate millions of designs and pick the best one. Which means you’re only ever going to be as good as your simulation. Which was provided by humans. (If you try to use the *universe* as your simulator, it’d take freaking forever.)
2) There is one advantage an electronic brain has over a human brain: its fundamental performance doesn’t degrade, and it doesn’t die. Its actual performance might as its knowledge set grows bigger and bigger, sure. But a psychopathic AI could be a problem for far longer than a human.
That being said, terminating an AI with problems would happen naturally – no one would keep an AI around if it didn’t do its job properly, and an AI that was secretly plotting to take over the world would also be terminated for wasting its time acquiring useless information.
At least the flood of AI hype is good for cheap juvenile humor: https://twitter.com/SeminalSentinel
For those who have lived through the “AI winter” (look it up) all this sounds like deja vu. Just like the cloud was deja vu from our mainframe days so is AI.
An AI won’t come at night to cut your throat while you sleeping, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t harm you.
An AI can harm you, and not in the distant future, but right now, today. For example by denying you a credit, or by raising an insurance fee, or by simply returning crappy search results.
Yes, we all should be careful, AI is not a toy.
AI will be our next big challenge to deal with as a species, like nuclear weapons were during the cold war.
Whatever AI does, I expect it will do it with really cool graphics…