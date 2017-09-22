A few years ago, we saw the rise of software-defined radios with the HackRF One and the extraordinarily popular RTL-SDR USB TV tuner dongle. It’s been a few years, and technology is on a never-ending upwards crawl to smaller, cheaper, and more powerful widgets. Now, some of that innovation is making it to the world of software-defined radio. The LimeSDR Mini is out, and it’s the cheapest and most capable software defined radio yet. It’s available through a Crowd Supply campaign, with units shipping around the beginning of next year.
The specs for the LimeSDR mini are quite good, even when compared to kilobuck units from Ettus Research. The frequency range for the LimeSDR Mini is 10 MHz – 3.5 GHz, bandwidth is 30.72 MHz, with a 12-bit sample depth and 30.72 MSPS sample rate. The interface is USB 3.0 (the connector is male, and soldered to the board, but USB extension cables exist), and the LimeSDR is full duplex. That last bit is huge — the RTL-SDR can’t transmit at all, and even the HackRF is only half duplex. This enormous capability is thanks to the field programmable RF transceiver found in all of the LimeSDR boards. We first saw these a year or so ago, and now these boards are heading into the hands of hackers. Someone’s even building a femtocell out of a Lime board.
The major selling point for the LimeSDR is, of course, the price. The ‘early bird’ rewards for the Crowd Supply campaign disappeared quickly at $99, but there are still plenty available at $139. This is very inexpensive and very fun — on the Crowd Supply page, you can see a demo of a LimeSDR mini set up as an LTE base station, streaming video between two mobile phones. These are the golden days of hobbyist SDR.
5 thoughts on “Cheap, Full-Duplex Software Defined Radio With The LimeSDR”
Hobbyist indeed. But I imagine a lot of commercial devices use it behind the scenes.
I have only the vaguest notion of how far developments have come with these.
Is it possible to hook one of these up to for instance an oscilloscope probe and have this perform as a crude vector network analyser?
Cause I’m getting at a point where I’m looking into VNAs but then I’d get a less pricy old one that at best has GPIB and then I’d have to write devices drivers myself if I want to pull data off it.
Of course, ‘real’ VNAs scan a larger bandwidth, so would be more ‘real time’ than an SDR based one, in which you have to step through the frequency range bit by bit.
However, one made from a SDR would be cheaper, smaller, and have easier access to data.
There is an open source demo of a LimeSDR VNA for the bigger brother to this unit. You need a good directional coupler also, but it looks to work ok. This uses the same chip and driver so I see no reason the code would not work on this alsob possibly with a couple of simple mods.
Using a scope probe with a VNA is a bit flacky. Depends upon the frequency your looking at how bad it is.
Whats your VNA budget?
https://github.com/myriadrf/pyLMS7002M in the examples folder
I know.. I’d probably have to get an active probe, but those are not that expensive either these days.
£300-£400, which nowadays is roughly equivalent to $.
I know, I know, hardly anything for a VNA. However, I have seen VNAs being sold for this price on Ebay.
It’s not meant as a heavy duty VNA, just to start exploring effects of PCB editing and circuits on EMC, preferably in real time to get an actual “feel” for the situation. You know… adding caps and baluns and such and see what really happens.